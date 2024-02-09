Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market Analysis Reveals Robust Growth Projections Through 2028, Discloses Technologies and Global Markets Insights

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biologics market is wide-ranging and has important implications for the future of medicine and industry advancement. For companies with an effective strategy, market opportunities await. Importantly, the ability to develop an effective strategy begins where opportunity exists and ends with how to effectively execute a plan to capture profit from such opportunities.



Market growth has been spurred by the need for a more extensive pipeline from drug companies, attractive targets against challenging diseases, a push by companies to pursue biosimilars (a biologic like another biologic that has already been authorized for use) and manufacturing technologies that reduce the cost to produce profitable products.



This report seeks to address the critically important topics of changing market dynamics, emerging players and technologies, strategies for accessing emerging markets, and specific disease segments and geographies to allocate resources and make effective decisions.

The report offers a detailed picture of the biologics market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for biologics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2028, as well as key market players.



This report details market shares for biologics based on product, source, application and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into therapeutic proteins, cell and gene therapy, vaccines, and other segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune conditions, aesthetics, eye disorders, and others. Based on source, the market is segmented into human, animal, micro-organism, fermented cell and others



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2022 as the base year, with forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

38 data tables and 59 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for biologic therapeutic drugs.

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic area and region.

A discussion of the market's opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies and regulations.

Overview of the sustainability trends, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, the future of ESG, case studies and the ESG practices of companies.

A discussion of the technological means that the leading biopharmaceutical companies are using.

Evaluation of the ongoing clinical trials and R&D activity for biologics production.

A look at the key drugs on the market and recent approvals, sales statistics and past performance of the top selling biologics, as well as their patent expiries.

Review of emerging technologies and patents.

An overview of the competitive landscape, including a look at the major vendors' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding outlook.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amgen, Abbive, Eli Lilly, Novartis and Glaxosmithkline

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $452.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $823.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Biopharmaceutical Industry Structure

Origins of Biotechnology

Involvement of Large Pharmaceutical Companies

Overview of Biologics

Biologics Manufacturing

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process

The Preparation Process

Expression Systems for Therapeutic Protein Production

Advantages of E. coli for Microbial Production

Mammalian Cell Therapeutic Protein Production

FDA Regulation of Biologics

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Advancement in Biologics Development in Cell and Gene Therapy Methodology Increase in Infectious and Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints Emergence of Biosimilars Expensive Cost of Biologics

Market Opportunities Opportunities in Emerging Nations



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Segment

Therapeutic Proteins

Vaccines

Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Cancer

Autoimmune Conditions

Aesthetics

Eye Disorders

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Source

Human

Animal

Microorganisms

Fermented Cells

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Emerging Technology for Biologics Manufacturing

AcceTT & BacSec Technologies

Single-use Technologies

Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT)

Doggybone DNA (dbDNA)

Animal Plasma Isolation

Hybridoma Generation

B Cell Screening

Display Technologies

Emerging Biologics Discovery and Generation Technologies

Emerging Trends in Biologic Production Technologies

Example of New Developments by Companies

Samsung Biologics

AstraZeneca

Genentech Inc. (Member of Roche family)

Chapter 10 Sustainability in the Biopharmaceuticals and Biologics Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Biopharmaceuticals and Biologics Manufacturing Industry

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

M&A Deals 2018-2023

Top Biologic Drug Startups

Flourishing Biotech Startups

Chapter 12 FDA Approved Monoclonal Antibodies, 1986-2023



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abbvie

Amgen

Baxter

Boehringer Ingelheim

CSL

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Glaxosmithkline

Glycotope

Grifols

Jsc Pharmstandard

Kedrion

Lonza

Merck

Novartis

Octapharma

Reliance Life Sciences

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

