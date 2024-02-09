Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 6 March 2024

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Wednesday March 6th 2024 at 10.00 at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.
Enclosed is the notice of the Annual General Meeting with its´ agenda, proposals for the meeting, Remuneration Policy and the reports of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.
Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting and documents can be accessed on the Company´s website: https://www.festi.is/en/cc/agm-2024
For further information please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi hf. (asta@festi.is)
Attachments
- Festi hf. - Notice of AGM 2024
- Festi hf. - Dagskrá og tillögur fyrir aðalfund 6. mars 2024
- Festi hf. - Starfskjarastefna_Tillaga til aðalfundar 2024
- Skýrsla starfskjaranefndar Festi hf., dags. 7. febrúar 2024
- Skýrsla tilnefningarnefndar Festi hf. til aðalfundar 6. mars 2024