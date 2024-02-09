Global Aptamers Market Size To Worth USD 17.3 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 19.7%

New York, United States, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aptamers Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.86 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.3 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the projected period.





Aptamers are a special class of nucleic acid molecules that are being researched for potential medicinal applications. Since these micro-RNA/DNA molecules may form secondary and tertiary structures that can accurately bind proteins or other biological targets, they might be thought of as the chemical equivalent of antibodies. Aptamers can take on a variety of shapes due to their inclination to form helices and single-stranded loops. These might be enhanced in terms of affinity and specificity by future design. They are employed in the inhibition and characterization of proteins and are easily produced. Many different things, including proteins, peptides, macromolecules, toxins, carbohydrates, and even living cells, can be bound by these versatile compounds. Because of the growing number of FDA approvals for aptamers, the growing public demand for aptamers due to their advantages over antibodies, increased market participant awareness, encouraging pipeline, and the quick adoption of aptamers in the food and chemical industries, the global aptamers market is anticipated to grow. The growing adoption of technological advancements is driving up the market for aptamers at the fastest rates. However, the primary obstacle to the market's expansion for aptamers is the ignorance of researchers, consumers, and medical professionals about the potential benefits and applications of aptamers. The fast rise of the aptamers business is hindered by several main obstacles, such as manufacturing stability and difficulties, limited target diversity, intellectual property challenges, stringent quality control requirements, and ethical and safety concerns.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aptamers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (RNA, DNA, and XNA), By Technology (SELEX, X-aptamers, and MARAS Technique), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics Development, Research & Development, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The DNA segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global aptamers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global aptamers market is divided into RNA, DNA, and XNA. Among these, the DNA segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global aptamers market during the projected timeframe. This is because, compared to other aptamer types, the cost of generating DNA aptamers is lower than that of RNA and XNA aptamers. Because they are more durable than other types of aptamers, the DNA category is now leading the market.

The SELEX segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global aptamers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global aptamers market is divided into SELEX, X-aptamers, and MARAS technique. Among these, the SELEX segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global aptamers market during the projected timeframe. This is because SELEX provides faster selection, simpler enzymatic processes, and higher efficiency when compared to other techniques. Stakeholders in academia and industry have expressed interest in the extended advances of SELEX techniques and customization tactics.

The therapeutics segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the aptamers market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global aptamers market is divided into diagnostics, therapeutics development, research & development, and others. Among these, the therapeutics segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global aptamers market during the estimated period. This is because aptamer companies are working with renowned pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and more clinical research is being done to evaluate aptamers for possible new medicines.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global aptamers market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global aptamers market over the forecast period. This is because aptamer-based products and therapies are being produced, aptamer research and development activities are increasing, and drug discovery and development are receiving more attention. The aptamer industry in North America is growing as a result of government funding, research institutions, and R&D centers. In addition, the US dominates the industry in North America due to encouraging government initiatives and an increase in the number of research facilities. Well-established healthcare infrastructures and accessibility in the region play a major role in the global aptamers market growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global aptamers market during the projected timeframe. The growing focus on pharmaceutical research and development is driving the need for aptamers in the field. The market for aptamers in the area is growing as a consequence of supportive government initiatives and growing investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the worldwide aptamers market due to increasing R&D activities, the development of aptamer-based products, a stronger focus on pharmaceutical research and development, the approval of innovative aptamer-based medications, and encouraging government initiatives.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aptamers Market include NOXXON Pharma, Vivonics Inc., 2bind GmbH, TriLink BioTechnologies, Donovan Biotechnology, LLC, SomaLogic, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., Base Pair Biotechnologies, Barrick Lab, APTATARGETS SL, Creative Biogene, Aptamer Group, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Aptagen, LLC, IBA GmbH, KANEKA CORPORATION, AMS Biotechnology Limited, AuramerBio, NOVAPTECH and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Creative Biogene, a pioneer in cutting-edge biotechnology solutions, announced the expansion of its high-quality, stable cell lines for use in cellular testing for antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) and cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Aptamers Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Aptamers Market, By Type

RNA

DNA

XNA

Global Aptamers Market, By Technology

SELEX

X-aptamers

MARAS Technique

Global Aptamers Market, By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics Development

Research & Development

Others

Global Aptamers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



