United States Building Inspectors Industry Research Report 2024: A Volatile Consumer Real Estate Market Will Dampen Building Inspection Demand

The Building Inspectors industry evaluates a building's structure and component systems, workmanship and compliance with building standards and zoning laws. One of the industry's most significant revenue streams comes from homebuyers and sellers that hire inspectors to ensure the integrity of the house and that all regulations are met before sale. Other major markets include commercial building buyers, government agencies and parties involved in building construction.
The industry benefited from a long period of low interest rates, with consumers encouraged to invest in large-item purchases, such as homes. These positive economic trends have enabled revenue to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% to an estimated $5 billion over the past five years.
This industry includes companies that primarily perform inspections on buildings. When industry representatives inspect a building, they evaluate all aspects of its structure and component systems and prepare a report on the physical condition of the property. These reports are written for buyers or others involved in real estate transactions. Building inspection bureaus and companies that carry out home inspection services are also included in this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
