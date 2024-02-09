United States Escape Rooms Industry Report: As Competition Continues to Increase, Industry Growth is Expected to Slow

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Escape Rooms in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Escape rooms are a form of entertainment in which a group of friends, family or coworkers to work together to play a game and solve puzzles in a specific amount of time. The escape rooms industry first emerged in the US in 2012 when Scrap Entertainment Inc. created the first industry establishment in San Francisco, CA. Since then, consumer demand surged, and in just five years, there were over 1,000 escape rooms in the US.
This industry includes operators that primarily operate escape room facilities and offer puzzle games to be played with a group of people. Industry establishments also typically sell food and beverages. The industry comprises companies that have a physical escape room facility.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
