U.S. Elevator Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2024: Despite Increased Competition, a Stable Construction Market is Likely to Benefit the Industry

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevator Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Elevator Manufacturing industry is composed of companies that produce elevator cars, hoisting systems and escalators for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. Demand for this industry is largely based on trends in the Construction sector, as buildings with multiple floors typically need elevators to move people and equipment between floors quickly and safely. The pandemic resulted in a weakened construction sector, as work-from-home capabilities and growing economic uncertainty reduced demand for new construction projects.

The residential sector expanded momentarily during the pandemic; however, growing economic uncertainty and inflation caused residential projects to fall, placing downward pressure on profit. These trends are expected to cause revenue to drop at a CAGR of 1.7% to $3.7 billion over the five years to 2023, including a 2.8% dip in 2023 alone.

Elevator manufacturers produce elevators for humans, freight and other transportation applications. This industry also includes the manufacturing of escalators and moving sidewalks.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage:

  • Schindler Group
  • Otis Worldwide Corporation
  • One Inc.
  • TK Elevator GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

About This Industry

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

Major Companies

Operating Conditions

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

Key Statistics

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5muzy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Elevator
                            
                            
                                Elevator Manufacture
                            
                            
                                Elevator Manufacturer
                            
                            
                                Elevator Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Elevators and Escalators 
                            
                            
                                Escalator
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data