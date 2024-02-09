|To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
9 February 2024
Company Announcement number 11/2024
Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 April 2024.
The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.
Attachments