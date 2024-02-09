Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 02/14/202402/14/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,65516,450
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.044/8.000103.900/6.500
Total Number of Bids Received 3033
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 11,37020,675
Total Number of Successful Bids 67
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 67
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.044/8.000103.900/6.500
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.070/7.990104.050/6.490
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.044/8.000103.900/6.500
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.052/8.000104.033/6.490
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.070/7.990104.050/6.490
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.884/8.070103.350/6.570
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.975/8.030103.955/6.500
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 6.871.26