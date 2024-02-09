Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|02/14/2024
|02/14/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,655
|16,450
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|97.044
|/
|8.000
|103.900
|/
|6.500
|Total Number of Bids Received
|30
|33
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|11,370
|20,675
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|97.044
|/
|8.000
|103.900
|/
|6.500
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.070
|/
|7.990
|104.050
|/
|6.490
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|97.044
|/
|8.000
|103.900
|/
|6.500
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|97.052
|/
|8.000
|104.033
|/
|6.490
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.070
|/
|7.990
|104.050
|/
|6.490
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.884
|/
|8.070
|103.350
|/
|6.570
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.975
|/
|8.030
|103.955
|/
|6.500
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|6.87
|1.26
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management