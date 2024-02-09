Standard Lithium Spearheads Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SLI) (NYSE American:SLI) (FRA:S5L), a leading near-commercial lithium development company, is pleased to announce its presenting sponsorship of the Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit, together with ExxonMobil, Albemarle, and TETRA Technologies.



Scheduled for February 15-16, 2024, at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, the summit will bring together a cross-section of industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders. Discussions will focus on Arkansas’s strategic contribution to the U.S. lithium supply chain through the high-grade Smackover brine resource and innovative direct lithium extraction technologies. The event aims to spotlight environmentally responsible practices and draw on the region's energy and brine expertise to enhance the business landscape for commercial lithium production.

The summit will feature insightful keynotes from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald, and U.S. Senator John Boozman, accompanied by presentations from industry leaders like Bob Galyen, Chairman Emeritus and CTO of NAATbatt International, and Andy Miller of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The Honourable Frank Fannon, former Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, will also share his insights along with Gary Stanley, who recently retired as the Director of the Office of Critical Minerals and Metals from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Panel discussions will include topics such as integrated supply chain development, stakeholder engagement, investment trends, infrastructure for lithium production, and workforce development strategies within the lithium industry.

The summit is set to be attended by major national media and representatives from global automotive OEMs, underscoring Arkansas's growing significance in the domestic U.S. lithium sector and its role in the broader energy transition.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting. The Company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully-integrated Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The Company’s signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine processing industry. The Company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in East Texas and began an extensive brine leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the Company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the symbol “SLI”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com.

