SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Date of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) (the “Company”), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that the Company will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Monday, June 3, 2024. The board of directors established the close of business on Thursday, March 28, 2024, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting, which will take place in-person in the auditorium at One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York beginning at 10:00am ET.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2023, SL Green held interests in 58 buildings totaling 32.5 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

slgreen@berlinrosen.com