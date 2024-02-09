Results of refinancing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

and the Press

Results of refinancing

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 April 2024.

The interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO

(April 2025)

DKK ARMs funded by 3Y RO

(April 2027)

DKK ARMs funded by 5Y RO

(April 2029)

DKK Cash rate 3.58% 3.07% 3.06%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, Group Treasury,

tel +45 44 55 10 14 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

