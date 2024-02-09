Global Data Integration Market Forecast 2024-2030: Market to Reach USD 25.32 Billion by 2030 - Comprehensive Profiles of Dominant Industry Players

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Integration Market by Component (Services, Tools), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Deployment Mode, Vertical - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Data Integration Market has been meticulously analyzed in a new comprehensive research publication that leverages current trends and cutting-edge strategic developments. This report aims to offer corporate leaders, industry investors, and other relevant participants an in-depth overview, highlighting substantial growth opportunities and market projections.
Recent estimations have showcased a robust growth trajectory for the Data Integration Market. Its size, which stood at USD 11.02 billion in 2023, is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 12.61%, reaching a remarkable USD 12.37 billion in 2024 and sustaining this ascent to potentially hit USD 25.32 billion by 2030.
Strategic Insights with the FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix serves as a pivotal tool for users to evaluate the marketplace, providing a lucid assessment of business strategies and product satisfaction among leading vendors. This rigorous analysis facilitates tactical decision-making, ensuring alignment with specific business requirements.
In-Depth Market Share Analysis
An in-depth Market Share Analysis has been conducted, supplying corporations with a comprehensive and detailed understanding of their standing in the Data Integration sector. The analysis delves into vendor contributions, including revenue and customer base metrics, allowing for a keen perception of market competition and associated dynamics.
Comprehensive Profiles of Dominant Industry Players
The research document spotlights key players in the industry, focusing on recent pivotal developments in the Data Integration Market. Included among these are major tech entities like Amazon Web Services, International Business Machines Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, to name a few, which are paving the way in data integration technologies.
Thorough Market Segmentation & Coverage
The report encompasses a thorough categorization of the Data Integration Market, presenting detailed revenue forecasts and scrutinizing trends within various sub-markets, organization sizes, deployment modes, verticals, and regions. Coverage extends across diverse sectors such as healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and more, providing a granular view of the market landscape.
Insights on Market Domains Across the Globe
- Americas: Including but not limited to, the United States, Canada, and Brazil
- Asia-Pacific: Featuring key countries such as China, India, and Japan
- Europe, Middle East & Africa: Spanning regions including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates
The output serves as a beacon to companies strategizing in the data integration field, equipping them with actionable insights into market penetration, development, diversification, and a deeper competitive intelligence. Venture capitalists and industry stakeholders seeking to fathom both technology trends and regulatory frameworks find this publication of significant importance.
The report answers critical questions related to market size, leading vendor shares, appropriate market entry strategies, and the technological forefronts likely to shape the industry's horizon.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$25.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Data Integration Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Component
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Tools
Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
Deployment Mode
- On-Cloud
- On-Premises
Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance
- Energy & Utilities
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Consumer Goods
CompaniesProfiled
- Amazon Web Services, Inc
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dassault Systèmes SE
- Devart Ltd.
- Fivetran Inc.
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Informatica LLC
- Information Builders
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Precisely Holdings, LLC
- QlikTech International AB
- Salesforce, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Software AG
- Talend Inc.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
