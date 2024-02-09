Global Network Analytics Market Report 2024: In-Depth Analysis of Emerging Trends and Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Analytics Market by Component (Network Intelligence Solutions, Services), Application (Compliance Management, Customer Analysis, Network Control & Optimization), Deployment Type, Organization Size, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global landscape of Network Analytics is experiencing significant growth, as evidenced by a recent market research publication that provides a granular analysis of this dynamic sector. The study unveils that the market size was estimated at USD 3.97 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a compelling CAGR of 12.83%.

Key Findings from the Network Analytics Market Research

FPNV Positioning Matrix: As part of the comprehensive evaluation, the research publication features the FPNV Positioning Matrix, which serves as a cornerstone in analyzing the Network Analytics Market, offering insights into vendors' business strategies and product satisfaction.

As part of the comprehensive evaluation, the research publication features the FPNV Positioning Matrix, which serves as a cornerstone in analyzing the Network Analytics Market, offering insights into vendors' business strategies and product satisfaction. Market Share Analysis: The report incorporates a detailed Market Share Analysis, presenting an in-depth investigation into the vendor contributions, a valuable resource for companies to comprehensively understand market dynamics and competitive landscapes.

The report incorporates a detailed Market Share Analysis, presenting an in-depth investigation into the vendor contributions, a valuable resource for companies to comprehensively understand market dynamics and competitive landscapes. Strategic Company Overviews: The publication profiles key market participants, spotlighting recent significant market developments and innovations brought forward by industry leaders.

The publication profiles key market participants, spotlighting recent significant market developments and innovations brought forward by industry leaders. Inclusive Market Segmentation: A thorough examination covers the Network Analytics Market's segmentation, encompassing various components, applications, and end-users, coupled with an insightful regional analysis.



The market intelligence collected aims to assist stakeholders in making well-informed decisions, backed by data pertaining to market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive intelligence. The publication addresses crucial questions that entities may have about the market size and forecasts, profitable investments, technology trends, and effective strategies for market entry.

Expansive Regional Analysis and Diverse End-User Applications



The study offers a diverse international perspective, scrutinizing regions including Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, and sectors experiencing exponential growth. It reflects on the applications spanning from compliance management to risk management and the deployment types ranging from on-premises to cloud-based solutions. The report sheds light on how Network Analytics is being utilized by various end-users such as Telecom Providers and Managed Service Providers, emphasizing the market's extensive reach and potential.

With the proliferation of network intelligence solutions and a growing emphasis on customer analysis and network optimization, this new research positions itself as a vital source of knowledge for those within the realm of Network Analytics.

The report, with its strategic insights on product developments, technological advancements, and future market trends, stands as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of the Network Analytics sector.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Network Analytics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component

Network Intelligence Solutions

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Application

Compliance Management

Customer Analysis

Network Control & Optimization

Network Design & Capacity Planning

Network Performance Management

Quality Management

Risk Management and Fault Detection

Threat Management

Deployment Type

On-Premises

On-??Cloud

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-User

Cable Network Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Managed Service Providers

Satellite Communication Providers

Telecom Providers

Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd.

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cynet Security Italy SRL

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nivid Technologies

Nokia Group

Oracle Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SUBEX

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

TEOCO

VMware, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvc3h3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment