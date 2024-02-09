The $1+ Trillion 5G Services Industry, Analysis & Outlook Report 2023-2028: Market Dynamics, Case Studies, Value Chain & Technology Analysis, Best Practices, Current & Emerging Business Models, Company Profiles

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Services Market by Communication Type (eMBB, URLLC, mMTC), End User (Consumers and Enterprises), Application (Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, Smart Buildings), Enterprises (Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G services market is estimated at USD 121.8 billion in 2023 to USD 1,002.3 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52.4%. The market study covers the 5G Services market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including applications, communication type, vertical, and region. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

The proliferation of 5G-compatible smartphones has emerged as a pivotal driver within the consumer segment, fueling the widespread adoption of 5G technology. As telecommunications companies deploy advanced networks, consumers are increasingly drawn to the promise of enhanced connectivity and improved mobile experiences. The availability of 5G-enabled smartphones, boasting faster data transfer speeds and lower latency, incentivizes users to upgrade their devices. The desire to leverage the full potential of 5G, including seamless streaming, augmented reality applications, and quicker download speeds, motivates consumers to invest in the latest smartphone technology. This surge in demand for 5G-compatible devices, driven by the allure of superior network capabilities, contributes significantly to the overall momentum of 5G adoption in the consumer market, shaping the way individuals engage with and benefit from mobile connectivity.

The healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The advent of 5G technology is revolutionizing healthcare & life sciences by significantly enhancing the capabilities of healthcare drones. With its high-speed connectivity, 5G facilitates a seamless and real-time communication infrastructure crucial for deploying drones in various healthcare applications. In remote areas, where access to medical supplies is challenging, 5G empowers drones to efficiently deliver life-saving medications and supplies, thereby bridging critical gaps in healthcare accessibility. Moreover, the rapid transmission speeds and low latency of 5G enable the swift transportation of lab samples, facilitating timely diagnostic processes. Beyond logistics, 5G-enabled drones can also provide aerial telemedicine support, connecting healthcare professionals with patients in remote locations. This transformative synergy between 5G and healthcare drones not only expands the reach of healthcare services but also establishes an agile and responsive healthcare ecosystem capable of addressing challenges in both routine and emergency medical situations.

The Industry 4.0 segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The advent of 5G technology is reshaping manufacturing processes within the framework of Industry 4.0 through the deployment of sophisticated quality control measures and predictive maintenance systems. In this new paradigm, the strategic placement of sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the manufacturing environment facilitates continuous monitoring of equipment conditions. These sensors gather real-time data on crucial factors such as temperature, vibration, and wear, providing a comprehensive insight into machinery health. Harnessing the high-speed, low-latency capabilities of 5G, this wealth of data is rapidly transmitted and processed, enabling swift detection of anomalies or deviations from optimal operating conditions. Within the context of Industry 4.0, this real-time connectivity powered by 5G becomes a driving force for transformative change. The seamless transmission and processing of data allow manufacturers to adopt a proactive approach to maintenance. By incorporating advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, manufacturers can predict potential equipment failures before they manifest. This predictive maintenance strategy minimizes unplanned downtime, as maintenance activities can be precisely scheduled when needed, optimizing the overall effectiveness of equipment. In essence, the integration of 5G-enabled predictive maintenance becomes a cornerstone of Industry 4.0, enhancing operational efficiency, extending equipment lifespan, and contributing significantly to cost savings for manufacturers.

Asia Pacific's highest growth rate during the forecast period

Beyond catering to the connectivity demands of bustling urban centers, 5G emerges as a pivotal solution for overcoming the persistent connectivity challenges faced by remote and underserved areas across the Asia Pacific. In these regions, where traditional infrastructure may be limited, 5G technology plays a transformative role by facilitating enhanced broadband access. This not only addresses the digital divide prevalent in less accessible areas but also actively contributes to fostering inclusivity. By extending high-speed, reliable connectivity to remote communities, 5G enables them to partake in the digital economy, access educational resources, and benefit from essential services such as telemedicine. The deployment of 5G networks in these underserved regions reflects a commitment to narrowing the technological gap, unlocking new opportunities, and fostering a more equitable and connected society throughout the diverse landscapes of the Asia Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 307 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $121 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1002.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 52.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in Mobile Network Data Traffic Need to Transform Mobile Broadband Experience Accelerated Digital Transformation Across Verticals Development of Smart Infrastructure Timely Availability of 5G-Compatible Devices from Several Vendors

Restraints High Deployment Costs

Opportunities Global Proliferation of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Increase in Demand for High Reliability and Low Latency Networks Introduction of Massive IoT Ecosystem and Critical Communications Services

Challenges Delay in Spectrum Harmonization Across Geographies Security Concerns Regarding 5G Networks



Case Study Analysis

TDC Net Deployed Ericsson's E2E SLA for Network Slicing

IMR Partnered with Vodafone Business to Help Local Manufacturers Adopt Industry 4.0

Vodafone Business Helped H-Farm Create Future-Fit Innovation Hub

Sunrise Helped Boost Laax's Businesses by Leveraging 5G

Value Chain Analysis

5G Infrastructure Vendors

5G Mobile Chipset and Technology Providers

Mobile Carriers

Mobile Device Makers

End-users

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies 5G Massive MIMO Millimeter-Wave Small Cell Networks Network Slicing

Complementary Technologies Wi-Fi Wimax LTE Ongo Alliance Multefire

Adjacent Technologies IoT AI Edge Computing



Best Practices in Market

Network Reliability and Coverage

Security and Privacy

Spectrum Management

Network Slicing for Customization

Collaboration with Ecosystem Partners

Customer Engagement and Support

Current and Emerging Business Models

Subscription Model

Freemium

B2B and Enterprise Models

Content and Application Partnership

Content Marketplace

5G Enablement Platforms

5G Services Tools, Frameworks, and Techniques

5G Services Tools Network Performance Monitoring Tools Network Slicing Orchestrators Security and Threat Detection Software Network Optimization Software

5G Service Frameworks Open Radio Access Network (RAN) Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)

5G Techniques Beamforming Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) Mode Dynamic Spectrum Sharing



