Global Value-Based Healthcare Market to Reach $43.39 Billion by 2031 Rise of Value-Based Healthcare Delivery Models is Driving Market Growth | Says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Value-Based Healthcare Market, By Models (Pay for Performance, Patient-centered Medical Home, Shared Savings, Shared Risk, Bundled Payment, & Capitation Models), By Payer (Medicare and Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial), By Providers (Home Health Care (Frontloading Skilled Nursing Visits and Specialized Frontloading Therapy Visits), Institutional Care, Self-Care, Hospital Therapy (In-patient and Outpatient), and By Region: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031. According to the report, the global value-based healthcare market was valued at US$ 12.18 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 43.39 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% from 2024 to 3031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.



The key market players are focused on business development activities and launching new services for value-based healthcare. For instance, on November 9, 2023, apree health, a combination of Castlight Health, a healthcare navigation company, and Vera Whole Health, a leader in primary care services, announced the launch of value-based advanced primary care model in Atlanta to transform how patients access and engage with care, how providers deliver care, and how employers pay for care.

Global Value-Based Healthcare Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $12.18billion Estimated Value by 2031 $43.39 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Models, By Payer, By Providers Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Resistance from healthcare providers



• Lack of Interoperability Growth Drivers • Shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment models



• Government initiatives



• Adoption of advanced technologies

Market Drivers:

The growing adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and advanced data analytical tools is significantly driving the growth of the global value-based healthcare market. Healthcare providers are able to identify patients who are at the highest risk for certain severe health conditions, readmission rates after procedures, effectiveness of prescribed treatment plans, and more with the help of data analytics tools. For instance, on October 24, 2023, Milliman MedInsight, a leading healthcare data and analytics company, announced the launch of its upgraded Value-Based Care (VBC) Platform. This advanced platform harnesses Milliman MedInsight’s renowned analytics expertise and introduces expanded features tailored to accountable care organizations (ACOs).

Market Opportunities:

The integration of telehealth and remote patient monitoring offers a great opportunity for the global value-based healthcare market. With healthcare costs continually rising, telehealth allows providers to deliver cost-effective care while still achieving high-quality outcomes. Using remote monitoring technologies, chronically ill patients can be treated at home rather than in expensive inpatient settings. This leads to greater patient satisfaction and convenience while reducing healthcare expenditures.

Market Restraints:

Reluctance among healthcare providers to embrace reimbursement models tied to performance metrics and patient outcomes is a major restraining factor for the growth of the global value-based healthcare market. Providers are hesitant to move from long-established fee-for-service models to newer payment structures that reward them based on quality and efficiency measures rather than purely volume of services. This is because tying reimbursement to performance markers introduces new economic risks and uncertainties for providers. Meeting certain quality benchmarks and containing costs have the potential to impact a provider's revenue in the short term.

Key Developments:

In October 2022, Sound Physicians, a national healthcare organization providing services across the acute episode of care, and Quality Medical Consultants, a leading hospital-based physician network in Florida, launched a value-based care partnership. Together, the two organizations will collaborate to improve patient outcomes and lower the cost of care in communities across Southeast Florida, U.S.

In February 2022, Signify Health, Inc., a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, announced it had signed an agreement to acquire Caravan Health, a leader in enabling accountable care organizations (ACOs) to excel in population health management and value-based payment programs, for an initial purchase price of approximately US$ 250 Mn in a combination of cash and Signify Health Inc. common stock.

Market Key Takeaways:

The global value-based healthcare market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The merger with emerging economies offers lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global value-based healthcare market.

Among regions, North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global value-based healthcare market. For instance, in March 2020, Humana Inc. launched value-based care payment initiative that is designed to support clinicians in addressing nonmedical health risk factors affecting Humana Inc. members. The social determinants of health value-based programs aim to improve health outcomes by encouraging a more holistic approach to patient care that goes beyond traditional clinical treatment.

Major players operating in the global value-based healthcare market include Baker Tilly US, LLP, Change Healthcare, Athena Healthcare, Curation Health, UnitedHealth Group, McKesson Corporation, Deloitte, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Signify Health, Inc. (Sentara Healthcare), Humana, and NXGN Management, LLC.

Read complete market research report, "Global Value-Based Healthcare Market, By Models, By Payer, By Providers, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2024-2031", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Value-Based Healthcare Market, By Models

Pay for Performance

Patient-centered Medical Home

Shared Savings

Shared Risk

Bundled Payment

Capitation Models

Global Value-Based Healthcare Market, By Payer

Medicare and Medicare Advantage

Medicaid

Commercial



Global Value-Based Healthcare Market, By Providers

Home Health Care Frontloading Skilled Nursing Visits Specialized Frontloading Therapy Visits

Institutional Care

Self-Care

Hospital Therapy In-patient Outpatient



Global Value-Based Healthcare Market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



