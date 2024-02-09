Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Analysis of Market Dynamics, Technologies, Case Studies, Patents, and Major Players

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Flocculant & Coagulant, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), Source, End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water treatment chemicals market is estimated to be USD 36.7 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 43.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6%. The rising need for chemically treated water across diverse industries, strict regulations concerning water and wastewater, and escalating water pollution levels are driving factors in this market. Restraints, include the availability of alternative water treatment technologies, the high costs associated with water treatment chemicals, maintenance, and energy consumption. Opportunities stem from the increasing population and urbanization in emerging economies, as well as the growing demand for specialized treatment formulations.

The water treatment chemicals market has been segmented based on type, application, end-user, source, and region. The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the water treatment chemicals market, along with opportunities and challenges in the market. It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.

The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. The water treatment chemicals market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), Dow Inc. (U.S.), and Solenis LLC (US).

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period, in terms of value

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for water treatment chemicals in the forecast period, this growth is attributed to the region's surging industrialization and population expansion. The increased need for clean water, coupled with stringent environmental regulations, is driving the adoption of water treatment solutions at a brisk pace. These factors collectively contribute to the market's rapid expansion in the forecast period.

Commercial segment accounted for the second largest market share amongst other end-use industries in the water treatment chemicals market

The commercial segment is the second-largest end-use industry in the water treatment chemicals market due to its diverse applications in sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, retail, and institutions. These businesses require water treatment chemicals to ensure safe and clean water for various purposes, including drinking, sanitation, and HVAC systems. As commercial activities grow, so does the demand for effective water treatment, cementing the segment's substantial market share.

Cooling water treatment segment accounted for the second largest market share amongst other end-use industries in the water treatment chemicals market

Cooling water treatment is the second largest segment in the water treatment chemicals market because it plays a crucial role in maintaining the efficiency and longevity of industrial cooling systems, such as HVAC and manufacturing processes. These systems require chemical treatment to prevent scale formation, corrosion, and microbial growth. As industries expand, the need for cooling water treatment grows, ensuring optimal equipment performance and reducing operational costs, thus making it a significant component of the overall water treatment chemicals market.

Biocide & Disinfectants segment accounted for the second largest market share amongst other types in the water treatment chemicals market

Biocides & Disinfectants is the second largest type in the water treatment chemicals market due to their pivotal role in safeguarding water quality. With increased concerns about waterborne pathogens and microbial contamination in industrial, municipal, and commercial applications, the demand for these chemicals has surged. Biocides and disinfectants effectively eliminate bacteria, algae, and other harmful microorganisms, making them indispensable in ensuring clean, safe water for various end-users, solidifying their substantial market share in the water treatment chemicals industry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $43.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Various End-use Industries Stringent Water and Wastewater Regulations Rising Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals due to Increasing Water Pollution

Restraints Availability of Alternative Water Treatment Technologies High Cost of Water Treatment Processes

Opportunities Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies Increasing Demand for Specialty Formulations Rising Need for Water Recycling and Reuse

Challenges Difficulties Associated with Eco-Friendly Formulations



Case Studies

Solenis Solution Enables Sewage Plant to Reduce Costs

Baker Hughes Helps Expedite Cooling Tower Startup Time

Kemira Oyj Designs Effective Water Treatment Solution for Paper Mill

