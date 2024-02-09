Quality Control Laboratory Compliance - 2 Day Virtual cGMP and GLP Training

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quality Control Laboratory Compliance - cGMP and GLP Training" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ensuring compliance with FDA regulations is crucial for companies operating in industries such as pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, foods, and cosmetics. The FDA conducts inspections and oversees quality control (QC) laboratories to evaluate compliance status, and non-compliance can result in serious consequences such as regulatory actions, hefty fines, and even criminal charges.



This course offers comprehensive training on the essential requirements for all QC laboratories subject to FDA inspection. Participants will learn about recent trends in FDA inspection reports and enforcement actions, as well as relevant regulations and guidelines. Quality control and quality assurance personnel will also learn how to monitor industry practices to stay up-to-date with FDA requirements, including cGMPs and GLPs. Enroll in this course to ensure your QC laboratory is compliant and avoid costly consequences.



SEMINAR OBJECTIVES

The basics of FDA law and regulations governing QC laboratories responsible for testing research materials, components of FDA-regulated products, and finished FDA-regulated products (pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, cosmetics, and foods).

Laboratory organization, personnel qualification and training requirements.

Documentation and record-keeping requirements, including e-records and data integrity.

Sample integrity requirements.

Management and control of stability (shelf-life) studies.

Analytical methods verification and validation.

Management and control of laboratory instruments.

Management and control of laboratory supplies.

Proper conduct of laboratory investigations.

Consequences of laboratory non-compliance.



SEMINAR AGENDA



Understanding FDA law and regulations for QC laboratories

What is adulteration?

Pharmaceuticals

Biologics

Medical Devices

What is CGMP?

Pharmaceuticals

Biologics

Medical Devices

What is GLP?

Contract Laboratories

FDA inspection methodology

Laboratory Organization

Organization

Personnel qualification and training

Documentation

Documentation and record-keeping requirements

Standard Operating Procedures

Analytical Methods

Raw data (notebooks, print-outs)

Document management (change control, retention)

Part 11 (electronic records and signatures)

Sample integrity requirements

Sample collection

Sample delivery, handling, disposition

Retain samples

Stability (shelf-life) studies

Organization and management

Storage units

Analytical methodology

Analytical methods verification and validation

Protocols

Tests

Documentation

Management and Control

Management and control of laboratory instruments

Qualification

Calibration

Maintenance

Management and control of laboratory supplies

Standards

Reagents, chemicals

Proper conduct of laboratory investigations

Out-of-specification results

Out-of-norm results

Root cause analysis

Documentation

Consequences of Laboratory non-compliance

Interactive Discussions and Q&A Session





