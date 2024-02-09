Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2024.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cita-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954527-9
|DK000951889-6
|DK000954438-9
|DK000954489-2
|Reference rate
|Cita3M
|Cibor3M
|Euribor3M
|Euribor3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|G (RO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32G
|32G
|Callable
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 6,400m
|DKK 17,100m
|EUR 45m
|EUR 250m
|Total bids
|DKK 16,748m
|DKK 41,143m
|DKK 121.5m
|EUR 791m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.52%
|+0.20%
|+0.74%
|+0.71%
|Price
|100.00
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-04-2027
|01-04-2027
|01-10-2026
|01-10-2026
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
