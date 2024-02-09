Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

and the Press



Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2024.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan Cibor-loan Euribor-loan Euribor-loan ISIN DK000954527-9 DK000951889-6 DK000954438-9 DK000954489-2 Reference rate Cita3M Cibor3M Euribor3M Euribor3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) G (RO) G (RO) Series 32H 32H 32G 32G Callable Yes No No Yes Interest rate cap No No No No Auction results Total allotment DKK 6,400m DKK 17,100m EUR 45m EUR 250m Total bids DKK 16,748m DKK 41,143m DKK 121.5m EUR 791m Interest rate spread +0.52% +0.20% +0.74% +0.71% Price 100.00 100.20 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-04-2027 01-04-2027 01-10-2026 01-10-2026

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

