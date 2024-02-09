Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2024.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loanCibor-loanEuribor-loanEuribor-loan
ISINDK000954527-9DK000951889-6DK000954438-9DK000954489-2
Reference rateCita3MCibor3MEuribor3MEuribor3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)G (RO)G (RO)
Series32H32H32G32G
CallableYesNoNoYes
Interest rate capNoNoNoNo
Auction results    
Total allotmentDKK 6,400mDKK 17,100mEUR 45mEUR 250m
Total bids DKK 16,748mDKK 41,143mDKK 121.5mEUR 791m
Interest rate spread+0.52%+0.20%+0.74%+0.71%
Price100.00100.20100.20100.20
Other information    
Maturity01-04-202701-04-202701-10-202601-10-2026

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

