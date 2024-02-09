Europe Automatic Door Market Insights Report 2024-2029: A $9.57 Billion Industry in 2023 with ASSA ABLOY, Boon Edam, dormakaba Group, GEZE, and Nabtesco Emerging as Key Vendors

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Automatic Door Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe automatic door market will be valued at around $9.57 billion in 2023

This report provides complete information regarding the adoption of automatic doors in Europe. Factors such as integrating automatic doors with intelligent building systems and IoT, shifting focus towards sustainability, and a surge in the adoption of smart homes will positively impact the European automatic door market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the European automatic door market to gain access to commercially launched products.







The growth of installations in new buildings and higher demand from renovations of doors and retrofit activities drive the market. The demand for retrofit and renovation activities accounted for a significant portion of the market demand in Europe. One of the primary reasons for the high adoption of innovative automatic door activation devices in European households is the rising per capita disposable income. The improving economy in many European countries has increased disposable income in Europe.

The European government, in its directive for building renovations, has considered buildings as the core of society. The European populace spends an average of 90% of their time in residential or commercial buildings. For most households, renting or owning a living space accounts for a significant part of its expenses or investments.

As most of the European population lives in cities and the urban environment has buildings at the core of its functioning, the government has included renovation and replacements of the buildings in its Horizon 2050 plan. European households spend approximately 6% of the total household expenditure on the maintenance and furnishings of their houses. Such factors drive the doors market in Europe, which, in turn, causes the need for automatic doors in the region.

The installation of new automatic door systems in buildings and or replacement activities in existing structures will drive the market growth. Automatic doors are used in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, including retail, hospitality, and recreational facilities, institutions such as hospitals and educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices. They are used to enhance the security of the space and protect against environmental impacts.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Europe

