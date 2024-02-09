Lunar Strategy Founders Launch New Book - The Secrets Behind Crypto Ecosystem Marketing

Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant contribution to the evolving digital asset landscape, Tim Haldorsson and Jack Haldorsson, the leaders behind leading crypto growth agency Lunar Strategy, have unveiled their latest work, *The Secrets Behind Crypto Ecosystem Marketing. This comprehensive book is a marketing bible for anyone looking to propel their crypto ecosystem into a new era of growth and success.

Speaking on the occasion, Tim Haldorsson remarked, "Our journey through the volatile but exhilarating world of crypto has equipped us with insights and strategies. This book is our way of putting these learnings into the hands of developers, marketers, and enthusiasts aiming to navigate the complexities of the crypto market with confidence. Go with a newbie firm looking to spotlight their first project, or pick an experienced team that's nailed over 150 web3 projects with savvy storytelling. It's a big decision that every crypto brand is going to have to face sooner or later”, he added.

"The crypto scene is not just about building superior technology but also about ensuring that this technology reaches and resonates with its intended audience. Through this book, we aim to bridge the gap between innovation and market visibility, providing a roadmap to success in the Web3 era." added Jack Haldorsson.

Marketing Beyond The Reply Guy

The Secrets Behind Crypto Ecosystem Marketing dives deep into essential topics such as the importance of shifting from development to promotion, strategies for leveraging influencer marketing to its full potential, and the critical role of public relations in ecosystem growth. From essential tactics on X, to how to leverage AI in your strategies, to going further than generic “reply guy” strategies - this book takes readers from A to Z on the fundamentals of what truly makes crypto campaigns work.

Among the many invaluable insights, the book emphasizes the Lunar amplification method for influencer marketing, a proven approach to maximizing return on investment, and presents advanced crypto marketing power-ups like localized hubs, the significance of offline events, and the strategic use of AI tools in marketing campaigns.

Learn about the different types of influencers, how important PR really is in today's crypto scene, and what it takes to set up and execute organic and paid campaigns to beam your brand from Degen to Thought Leader levels.

This is not just a book but a manual designed to guide the reader through the intricacies of crypto marketing with much needed clarity to the state of crypto in 2024. It is an essential read for anyone committed to making a mark in the digital asset space - from the crypto curious to the builders at the front line.

About Lunar Strategy

Founded by Tim & Jack Haldorsson, Lunar Strategy is a leading crypto growth agency dedicated to helping projects in the Web3 space achieve and surpass their growth targets. With a focus on influencer marketing, PR, and X marketing, Lunar Strategy has become a pivotal part of the success stories of numerous crypto ecosystems.

The Haldorssons' combined experience, which spans managing over $60 million in marketing budgets for more than 200 clients in the Web3 space, is distilled into actionable strategies within the book. From the importance of creating a buzz around crypto projects to understanding the nuances of ecosystem growth, the book covers a gamut of essential topics tailored for the dynamic and fast-paced crypto market.

Tim Haldorsson's background, including his tenure at Google and leadership at Lunar Strategy, along with Jack Haldorsson's extensive experience in blockchain marketing, infuses the book with a rich perspective that blends technical acumen with marketing savvy.