Schaedler Yesco Chooses Bridgeline’s HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, today announced Schaedler Yesco, an Electrical Distribution Company with 29 locations representing over 1,000 brands including Siemens, Philips, Rockwell Automation and 3M, has chosen Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power its website's search.



HawkSearch will enhance Schaedler Yesco's eCommerce strategy by offering precise search tailored to electrical industry professionals and consumers alike. This includes advanced part number search functionality for both full and partial numbers, unit of measurement conversion, and merchandising tools to run product-specific campaigns.

The implementation enables customers to conduct searches using partial product numbers or descriptions of an item's function. For example, a customer seeking an indoor lighting fixture with a remembered fragment like "MG-3R" or its “3-inch LED indoor downlight fixture” can input this into HawkSearch. The system quickly suggests relevant matches, such as the "Philips PHLFIXT MG-3R-06930-NF-1W 3" ROUND LED MINI GIMBAL DOWNLIGHT," showcasing its precision in handling both partial information and functional descriptions.

Founded in 1924, Schaedler Yesco operates 29 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, delivering products and services for lighting, datacom, automation, and industrial needs. HawkSearch's capabilities are designed to handle the intricate requirements of Schaedler Yesco's diverse inventory, offering solutions for complex search queries that are essential for the electrical industry's professionals and clients.

HawkSearch's adoption by Schaedler Yesco underscores Bridgeline's growing influence in the electrical distribution market, joining other leading distributors like Kirby Risk and State Electric Supply in leveraging HawkSearch to increase their online growth. This trend highlights Bridgeline's dominance in providing search tailored to the unique requirements of the electrical industry.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, said, "Our partnership with Schaedler Yesco demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the electrical distributor industry. HawkSearch's advanced search functionalities are crucial for meeting the complex demands of Schaedler Yesco's clientele, ensuring a seamless and efficient online shopping experience."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

