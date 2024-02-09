Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 06/2024

9 February 2024



On 25 January 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 150m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of initiating the redistribution of DKK 2bn to shareholders in line with the midterm 2026 targets. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 1 May 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 01-02-2024 9,000 278.52 2,506,680 02-02-2024 9,000 280.99 2,528,910 05-02-2024 8,000 281.83 2,254,640 06-02-2024 7,000 287.42 2,011,940 07-02-2024 6,000 291.09 1,746,540 Accumulated for the period 39,000 - 11,048,710 Accumulated under the programme 86,000 - 23,740,210

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 471,601 treasury shares corresponding to 0.9% of the total share capital.

