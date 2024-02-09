Managed DNS Market worth $1.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.1 %: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Managed DNS Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Managed DNS Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Need to secure websites from DDoS attacks

Low cost associated with managed DNS services

High returns on investment and enhanced customer experience

Restraints:

Availability of free DNS service providers

Technological complexities

Opportunities:

Growth in cloud computing

Increasing online presence of retail eCommerce, media entertainment, and BFSI sectors

List of Key Players in Managed DNS Market:

AWS (US)

Cloudflare (US)

DNS Made Easy (US)

GoDaddy (US)

Vercara (US)

Akamai (US)

CDNetworks (US)

Microsoft (US)

NS1 (US)

Oracle (US)

The increasing frequency and sophistication of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks drive the demand for managed DNS. These services often include DDoS protection, helping businesses mitigate the impact of such attacks on their online operations and will drive the market for managed DNS.

Businesses have recognized the importance of website performance in delivering a positive user experience. Managed DNS can optimize website loading times by efficiently directing user requests to the nearest server, reducing latency.

By DNS server, the secondary DNS server segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

A secondary DNS server functions as an extra safety net in addition to the primary DNS server. The redundancy plays a crucial role in ensuring the ongoing provision of DNS services by seamlessly filling in when the primary server experiences downtime due to maintenance, hardware malfunctions, or other interruptions. Additionally, by splitting up DNS query loads across the primary and secondary servers, the secondary DNS server helps with load balancing and improves responsiveness and overall performance. Its deliberate positioning in geographically varied areas within internationally dispersed DNS networks contributes to a reduction in latency for consumers who access the domain from anywhere in the world.

By DNS server, the primary DNS server segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The primary DNS server plays a crucial role as the authoritative center of a domain's DNS infrastructure in the context of managed DNS. Entrusted with maintaining the master copy of DNS records, this server is critical to authoritative DNS query responses, offering precise and current data necessary for domain resolution. Its features include centralized DNS record administration, which enables administrators to add, edit, and remove entries while maintaining uniformity throughout the DNS network. As the primary DNS server, it can implement different settings and security protocols like DNSSEC, which improves the integrity of DNS records, because it has control over the entire DNS configuration.

Major players operating in this market ecosystem include AWS (US), Cloudflare (US), DNS Made Easy (US), GoDaddy (US), Vercara (US), Akamai (US), CDNetworks (US), Microsoft (US), NS1 (US), Oracle (US), CloudfloorDNS (US), Google (US), F5 (US), No-IP (US), Netriplex (US), easyDNS (Canada), ClouDNS (Bulgaria), DNSimple (US), EuroDNS (Luxembourg), Gransy (Czech Republic), BlueCat (Canada), NuSEC (US), Rage4 (Ireland), StackPath (US), Total Uptime (US), PowerDNS (Netherlands). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

