Beverage Packaging Market projected to reach USD 214.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Beverage Packaging Market ” , by Packaging Type (Liquid Cartons, Bags and Pouches, Beverage Cans, Glass Bottles, Plastic Bottles, Others), Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic {Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Others}, Paper/Paperboard, Others), Application (Alcoholic {Beer, Wine, Others}, Non-Alcoholic {Milk Products, Water, Tea and Coffee, Fruit Juices, Carbonated Drinks/Soda, Ready to drink Beverages, Others}) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 146.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 214.8 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 4.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Packaging Type, Material, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Berry Global Inc Amcor plc, Sample of Companies Covered Ardagh Group S.A. Ball Corporation Beatson Clark

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global beverage packaging market occupies a key role in the food industry, undergoing rapid changes driven by shifting consumer preferences. With the importance of convenience, sustainability, and innovation, the market incorporates a variety of materials such as glass, plastic, metal, and paperboard, catering to diverse beverage categories like soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and dairy products.

A significant driver in the beverage packaging market is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. As environmental concerns heighten, beverage companies are actively adopting materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, or derived from renewable resources. Technological advancements in packaging design and manufacturing processes also contribute to market growth, allowing for the creation of lightweight, cost-effective, and visually appealing packaging solutions. Moreover, the impact of e-commerce and the necessity for efficient distribution channels have prompted innovations in packaging formats that prioritize convenience and durability. As the industry adapts to developing consumer expectations and regulatory pressures, the beverage packaging market is driven for continued expansion and diversification in the future.

Major vendors in the global Beverage Packaging Market are

Amcor plc

Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corporation

Beatson Clark

Berry Global Inc.

Crown

DS Smith

Gerresheimer AG

International Paper.

IntraPac International

Mondi.

Nampak Ltd.

Novelis

O-I Glass

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

Smurfit Kappa

Vidrala

WestRock Company and Others.

Changing Consumer Lifestyles

One of the primary drivers for the global beverage packaging market is the significant shift in consumer lifestyles. With contemporary lifestyles characterized by a rapid, lively nature, urbanization, and diverse consumption habits, there is a fundamental transformation in how consumers engage with and remark beverage products. This transformation underscores the necessity for packaging solutions that seamlessly align with the demands of convenience and mobility, giving rise to the popularity of single-serve formats, resalable containers, and lightweight materials. The developing landscape of health and wellness preferences shapes beverage choices, driving the need for packaging that supports attributes such as product freshness, nutritional transparency, and portion control. As individuals prioritize personalized experiences and diverse lifestyles, the beverage packaging market responds by offering innovative solutions that not only safeguard the product but also enhance the overall consumer experience, addressing the multiple needs of the modern lifestyle.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increased competition among beverage brands

Changing consumer lifestyles

Technological advancements in packaging manufacturing

Rising environmental awareness

Opportunities:

Increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions

The rise of e-commerce channels

Health and wellness trends

Increasing Consumer Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

The increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions presents a significant opportunity within the beverage packaging market. As environmental consciousness becomes a central focus for consumers, there is a growing inclination towards products that align with their values, including eco-friendly and sustainable packaging options. This trend is driven by heightened awareness of the environmental impact of packaging materials, such as plastic pollution and non-biodegradable waste. Beverage companies have a prime opportunity to meet this demand by adopting and promoting sustainable packaging solutions. The opportunity for sustainable beverage packaging goes beyond just material choices; it extends to innovative packaging designs that minimize resource use, encourage recycling, and promote circular economy principles. As governments worldwide implement stricter regulations on single-use plastics and encourage sustainable practices, the beverage industry stands to gain by proactively responding to consumer demands for environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

North America dominates the market for Beverage Packaging.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global beverage packaging market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. This region observing substantial growth due to a well-established and diverse beverage industry that encompasses soft drinks, craft beverages, and alcoholic drinks. This growth is fueled by consumer preferences for convenience, sustainability, and premium packaging, leading to an increased adoption of eco-friendly materials and distinctive designs.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing dynamic expansion in the beverage packaging market, driven by rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and shifting consumer lifestyles. The increasing population and rising demand for packaged beverages create significant opportunities for packaging companies to provide diverse consumer preferences. The region's focus on sustainability aligns with global trends, resulting in the widespread adoption of eco-friendly packaging materials. Additionally, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, particularly in countries like China and India, is expanding distribution channels, thereby increasing the demand for secure and convenient packaging solutions.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for beverages is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient packaging options.

The Glass Bottles Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global beverage packaging market, the packaging segment comprises various categories such as liquid cartons, bags and pouches, beverage cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles, and others. The Glass Bottles segment plays a significant role in the beverage packaging market, offering distinct advantages and catering to specific consumer preferences. Particularly favored for preserving the taste and quality of premium beverages like wine, spirits, and specialty drinks, glass bottles are known for their inert nature, ensuring no transfer of odors or flavors to the contents. This characteristic preserves the beverage's integrity, contributing to the segment's popularity. Glass is also recognized as a sustainable and recyclable material, aligning with the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the market. The continuing popularity of glass bottles in beverage packaging is driven by a combination of tradition, preservation capabilities, sustainability considerations, and the ability to convey a premium image to consumers.

Segmentations Analysis of Beverage Packaging Market: -

By Packaging Type Liquid Cartons Bags and Pouches Beverage Cans Glass Bottles Plastic Bottles Others

By Material Glass Metal Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Others Paper/Paperboard Others

By Application Alcoholic Beer Wine Others Non-Alcoholic Milk Products Water Tea and Coffee Fruit Juices Carbonated Drinks/Soda Ready to drink Beverages Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



