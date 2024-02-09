NordPass, a G2-acclaimed password management leader, offers limited-time discounts for Business and Premium users

LONDON, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass, a leading password manager, is currently offering exclusive limited-time discounts on Business and Personal & Family plans. Businesses can save 25% on the 2-year Business plan, while Premium users will enjoy a 56% discount on the 2-year Premium plan with an extra three months and a 53% discount on the 2-year Family plan. Additionally, based on positive customer reviews, NordPass has been recognized as a leader in the password manager quadrant report by G2, the world's largest software marketplace.



"NordPass is a crucial tool for businesses, helping them manage passwords effectively. It generates and stores unique, strong passwords for each account, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. NordPass protects sensitive information and provides quick and secure access to necessary systems for employees. It also makes sharing passwords among colleagues secure and easy. We're thrilled that NordPass has been recognized as a leader in G2's winter password manager quadrant," says Karolis Arbaciauskas, the head of business development at NordPass .

NordPass Business makes it easy for companies to manage passwords and enhance security. With recent updates, it offers new tools to simplify cybersecurity, ensuring smooth control of digital assets for businesses:

Data Breach Scanner

The newly updated Data Breach Scanner methodically searches various databases containing leaked information, enabling monitoring and detection of breaches involving email accounts and credit card details. It identifies potential breaches, provides information on the affected accounts, and offers tailored recommendations for improving account security.

Email Masking

This new feature shields primary email addresses from cyber threats, spam, and phishing, ensuring enhanced online security. By creating unique and disposable email addresses, users can manage their online presence, control access to their personal email accounts, and reduce inbox clutter. While currently available exclusively to our Premium users, Business Plan users can anticipate its rollout in the coming months, providing them with the same advanced protection.

