SEALSQ Broadens Market Reach and Semiconductor Innovation in the United States

Tortola, British Virgin Islands , Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a significant leap forward with the establishment of a Semiconductor Center in the United States (“US”) and advanced offerings in provisioning and post-quantum semiconductors. The US center is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2024.



Establishment of the US center marks a critical milestone for SEALSQ, enhancing its production capabilities and marking a pivotal expansion of the company's footprint in the American market. It is not just a strategic enhancement of SEALSQ's global presence, but a commitment to bolstering the supply chain's resilience and stimulating economic growth within the region. By localizing the production and customization of microchips, SEALSQ is fostering job creation and energizing local economies, contributing to the technological advancement and expansion of the semiconductor industry across host nations.

A notable advancement in SEALSQ's offerings includes the provision of Security Services and Semiconductors to manufacturers of IoT devices implementing the Matter Protocol. This initiative underlines the integral relationship between semiconductor technology and the burgeoning IoT sector. The Matter Protocol is a leading standard for smart home devices spearheaded by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (“CSA”), set to dramatically boost semiconductor demand. The smart home market is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027, according to Allied Market Research. The influx of smart devices requires a comprehensive range of secure semiconductor components — from microcontrollers to wireless communication chips — to ensure device functionality.

The expansion is further enriched by the introduction of a novel range of post-quantum semiconductors leveraging the RISC-V architecture, reflecting a commitment to the forefront of technology and security against the emergent threats posed by quantum computing. A key focus area for this innovation is the security of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) charging stations, a rapidly growing sector facing complex cybersecurity challenges. SEALSQ's cutting-edge technology is designed to navigate the intricate cybersecurity landscape associated with EV charging infrastructure, addressing known vulnerabilities that could undermine the integrity of the EV charging process. With increasing connectivity and its critical role in the energy infrastructure, EV charging stations represent a unique cybersecurity frontier, one that SEALSQ is poised to secure and advance.

SEALSQ, with its expertise in semiconductor production, has cultivated a robust customer base encompassing major names across diverse industries, underscoring the company's market diversity and global reach. This customer base includes industry giants such as CISCO, a SEALSQ partner for now 15 years, AB Circle Limited, MCM Japan LTD, L&G, HID, LEGIC IdentSystems AG, BK Technologies Corporation, Blueberi Gaming USA Inc., and Medtronic, among others. These collaborations span a multitude of sectors, demonstrating the versatile and critical role of semiconductors in various domains.

As SEALSQ continues to innovate and expand, it reaffirms its role as a leader in semiconductor technology, poised to meet the evolving needs of the global market and setting new standards in cybersecurity and IoT integration.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

