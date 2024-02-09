Healthcare Asset Recovery Market – Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global healthcare asset recovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global healthcare asset recovery market is driven by technological advancements in medical equipment, the necessity for cost optimization in healthcare, and the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability.

Key Market Trends

Data Security in Asset Management: With an increasing focus on securing sensitive patient information, companies are prioritizing secure processes and technology to assure data protection during asset recovery, addressing critical privacy issues in the shifting healthcare sector.

Focus on Environmental Sustainability: Increasing awareness of the ecological impact of healthcare asset disposal is driving a shift towards sustainable practices. Organizations are adopting responsible and eco-friendly methods, aligning asset recovery processes with a broader commitment to environmental conservation in the healthcare sector.

Circular Economy Practices: This trend encourages a closed-loop approach to waste reduction and responsible resource management. Healthcare firms are increasingly implementing circular economy principles into asset recovery plans to match with environmentally aware practices.





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare Asset Recovery Market - Forecast to 2029’’ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/healthcare-asset-recovery-market-4412

Key Market Insights

As per the asset type outlook, the medical equipment segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global healthcare asset recovery market from 2024 to 2029

As per the organization size outlook, the large medical facilities segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global healthcare asset recovery market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.

SpendMend, Revert Inc., Lenovo, Dell, Asset Recovery Services, OnProcess, Midwest Lender Services, PRAESIDIO GROUP, Speedy Repo, and Recovery Solutions, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global healthcare asset recovery market.





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/healthcare-asset-recovery-market-4412

By Asset Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Medical Equipment

IT Hardware

Software





By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Small Clinics

Mid-sized Hospitals

Large Medical Facilities





By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Data Security

Environmentally Sustainable Practices

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238/ +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment