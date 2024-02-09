Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Geltor, Perfect Day, The Every, Impossible Foods, Motif FoodWorks, Imagindairy, and Shiru

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision fermentation ingredient market is expected to reach an estimated $31.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 42.6% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global precision fermentation ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics markets.The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer demand for sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients, growing awareness towards health benefits, and on-going advancements in biotechnology and fermentation techniques.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies precision fermentation ingredient companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market Insights

Fungi will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its application in research and laboratories.

Within this market, pharmaceutical is expected to witness the highest growth due to advancements in biotechnology.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising consumer awareness and growing consumption of healthy food ingredients.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the precision fermentation ingredient market by microbe (yeast, algae, fungi, and bacteria), ingredients (whey & casein protein, egg white, collagen protein, heme protein, enzymes, and others), end use (food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics & others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Microbe

3.3.1: Yeast

3.3.2: Algae

3.3.3: Fungi

3.3.4: Bacteria

3.4: Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Ingredients

3.4.1: Whey & Casein Protein

3.4.2: Egg White

3.4.3: Collagen Protein

3.4.4: Heme Protein

3.4.5: Enzymes

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by End Use

3.5.1: Food & Beverages

3.5.2: Pharmaceutical

3.5.3: Cosmetics & Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Region

4.2: North American Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market

4.2.2: North American Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by End Use: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetics & Others

4.3: European Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market

4.3.1: European Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Microbe: Yeast, Algae, Fungi, and Bacteria

4.3.2: European Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by End Use: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetics & Others

4.4: APAC Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market

4.4.1: APAC Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Microbe: Yeast, Algae, Fungi, and Bacteria

4.4.2: APAC Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by End Use: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetics & Others

4.5: ROW Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market

4.5.1: ROW Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Microbe: Yeast, Algae, Fungi, and Bacteria

4.5.2: ROW Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by End Use: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetics & Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Microbe

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Ingredients

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Precision Fermentation Ingredient Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Geltor

7.2: Perfect Day

7.3: The Every

7.4: Impossible Foods

7.5: Motif FoodWorks

7.6: Imagindairy

7.7: Shiru

