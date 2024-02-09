Prenetics Announces MOU for a Strategic Investment and 5-Year Research Collaboration with Metavisionaries to Pioneer R&D on the International Space Station





(From left: Dr. Ghada Alsaleh, Sonia Pawelczyk, Danny Yeung, Dr. James L. Green, Ahmed Alfandi, Dr. Tara Ruttley, Wasim Ahmed, Dr. Hilde Stenuit, Dr. Camille Alleyne at the MOU signing ceremony in Dubai, UAE Space Agency)

Initial research project is with NDORMS, Botnar Research Institute, University of Oxford, focusing on accelerated aging in space

Dr. James L. Green, former Chief Scientist of NASA and Dr. Tara Ruttley, former Associate Chief Scientist of NASA to join Prenetics Scientific Advisory Board

Inaugural research cube scheduled to be sent on-board SpaceX to the ISS in Q4 of 2024



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE Space Agency – Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), that paves the way for a strategic investment in Metavisionaries and a pioneering five-year research agreement with them and their partners Space Application Services through their Metaspace Venture. The parties will also establish a Space Innovation Lab within the UAE Space Agency. The inaugural Prenetics research cube is scheduled to on-board the SpaceX to the ISS in Q4 of 2024.

Mohsen Al Alwadi, Director of the Space Missions Department at the UAE Space Agency remarked: “The UAE Space Agency is thrilled to support the initiative of the Prenetics and Metavisionaries partnership, in building the space ecosystem by engaging non-space industry partners in innovation, space exploration and in human health.”

As space exploration ignites a new era of discovery, the first endeavor by Prenetics will be with the Botnar Institute for Musculoskeletal Sciences at the University of Oxford, NDORMS, led by Dr. Ghada Alsaleh. The joint project will be to research cellular solutions that promote rejuvenation and vitality to combat the phenomenon of accelerated aging in space due to its zero-gravity environment. The potential of this research could lead to new advances in healthcare, enhancing cellular health and longevity for all ages on Earth.

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics stated: “Our collaboration with Metavisionaries underscores our dedication to innovation and our conviction in the transformative potential of space exploration to deliver ground-breaking health advancements on Earth.”

Ahmed Alfandi, President of Metavisionaries, said "Joining forces with Prenetics will lay the groundwork for monumental scientific advancements that have the potential to benefit all of humanity."

Prenetics is also proud to announce that Dr. James L. Green, Chairman of Metavisionaries and former Chief Scientist of NASA, alongside Dr. Tara Ruttley, Director of Sciences of Metavisionaries and former Associate Chief Scientist of NASA, will join the Prenetics Scientific Advisory Board. Concurrently, Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics will join the Board of Directors at Metavisionaries, fortifying its strategic vision.



"In my 42+ years at NASA, I've witnessed space research develop remarkable medical technologies which power CAT scanners, MRI, portable ECG machines, which have had significant medical and commercial success. I’m excited to contribute to Prenetics' mission and to translate space research into health innovations on Earth,” said Dr. James L. Green.

About Prenetics

Prenetics, a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, is revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. Our prevention arm, CircleDNA, uses whole exome sequencing to offer the world's most comprehensive consumer DNA test. Insighta, our US$200 million joint venture, underscores our unwavering commitment to saving lives through pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. Insighta plans to introduce Presight for lung and liver cancers in 2025, and to expand with Presight One for 10+ cancers in 2027. Lastly, ACT Genomics, our treatment unit, is the first Asia-based company to achieve FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors via ACTOnco. Each of Prenetics' units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, truly embodying our commitment to “enhancing life through science”. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com .

About Metavisionaries

Metavisionaries is a space and frontier technology company that is dedicated to advancing education, empowering the next generation of pioneers, and making space research and technology accessible to all. Founded by visionary leaders and former NASA scientists, Metavisionaries is dedicated to democratizing access to space research and fostering global innovation. Through our joint venture with Space Application Services, Metaspace, we provide direct access to frontier technologies and the International Space Station to industry, academia and the wider community.

Our goal is not only to inspire and educate, but to equip students, professionals and organisations with practical skills and knowledge that can be directly applied to their future careers and industries.



Space Application Services (SAS) is an innovative aerospace company headquartered in Brussels, with a mission to revolutionize space exploration and utilization through advanced engineering solutions and operational support. Founded in 1987, SAS has become a pivotal player in the aerospace industry, known for its commitment to pioneering sustainable and technologically advanced space applications.

