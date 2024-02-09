Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2023: Growth Trajectories, Product Innovations, and Strategic Acquisitions to 2033

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Constipation Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The constipation treatment sector is experiencing notable expansion with projections indicating an increase from $10.26 billion in 2022 to an estimated $10.95 billion in 2023, marking a CAGR of 6.6%.

This reflects a consistent upsurge across various market segments, including laxatives, chloride channel activators, and GC-C agonists, which encompass diverse therapeutic applications for conditions such as chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and opioid-induced constipation (OIC).

The report segments the market into distinct categories and assesses each segment's contribution to the overall market landscape. It provides insights into leading distribution channels, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies, and their role in disseminating constipation treatment products.

North America has emerged as a dominant force, attributed to the increased consumption of fast foods leading to higher incidences of constipation. Factors such as dietary habits and lifestyle changes continue to influence market dynamics within the region, positioning it to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period.

An overview of recent market developments points to significant advancements in product offerings. Innovative treatments such as Ardelyx's IBSRELA signify a breakthrough in the management of IBS-C, providing patients with new hope for symptom relief. Additionally, Ipsen's strategic acquisition of Albireo Pharma Inc. underscores the market's consolidation and sharpened focus on rare disease portfolios.

Market Dynamics and Future Projections

Emerging therapeutic innovations and proprietary medications underscore the market's commitment to addressing constipation-related challenges.

The Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa regions are thoroughly analyzed to gauge their market potential and individual growth trends.

Growth drivers, such as increasing fast food consumption, are highlighted as central to the market's expansion.

Key Market Players

The research report identifies several major market players that contribute to the industry's competitive landscape. Their strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, and research partnerships, are pivotal to the market's resilience and long-term sustainability.

This comprehensive market research report is now available and delivers a wealth of information for industry stakeholders, market strategists, investors, and other professionals seeking to understand the constipation treatment market's evolving terrain. Through its thorough analysis, the report paints a picture of an industry standing on the cusp of transformative breakthroughs and growth opportunities.

Understanding The Constipation Treatment Market Landscape

Detailed regional analysis for market size and growth opportunities

Segment-wise breakdown and comprehensive assessment of the market structure

Evaluation of consumer trends and shifting dietary patterns influencing market trajectories

This report garners immense utility for existing and potential market participants, ranging from healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies to investors and market analysts, providing them with the information necessary to navigate the complexities and tap into the plentiful opportunities available in the global constipation treatment market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.95 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.97 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca plc

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Probi AB

4D Pharma plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a91yts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment