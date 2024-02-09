Autonomous Data Platform Market Set to Soar Past USD 6.73 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Autonomous Data Platform market , increased adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for data automation, the emergence of edge computing for real-time data processing, greater emphasis on data governance and ethics, growing use of data lakes and data fabric architectures, rising interest in hybrid and multi-cloud data management solutions, the integration of advanced analytics and data science tools into data platforms, and the development of self-service data analytics capabilities for business users are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

An autonomous data platform is a self-managing data infrastructure that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate data ingestion, preparation, integration, governance, and analytics tasks. Autonomous data platforms can help organizations to improve data quality, reduce costs, and accelerate time to value.

Prominent Players in Autonomous Data Platform Market

Oracle

Teradata

IBM

AWS

MapR

Cloudera

Qubole

Ataccama

Gemini Data

DvSum

Denodo

Zaloni

Datrium

Paxata

Alteryx

Actian

Exasol

Google Cloud Platform

Microsoft Azure

Snowflake

Vertica

Yellowbrick Data

Starburst

Cloud-based Deployment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cloud-based deployment dominated the global online market as they offer greater scalability compared to on-premises solutions. Organizations can easily expand their data infrastructure as their data volume and processing needs grow, without the need for significant capital investments.

Data Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the data analytics and business intelligence (BI) is the leading segment as organizations across various industries increasingly rely on data analytics and BI tools to gain insights from their data. Autonomous data platforms can streamline data preparation, integration, and analysis processes, making it easier for businesses to extract valuable insights and make data-driven decisions.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The presence of a robust tech industry, a culture of innovation, and a high adoption rate of data analytics and AI technologies across various sectors. The region's large enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations, and tech companies have been early adopters of autonomous data platforms.

Key Developments in the Autonomous Data Platform Market

Alteryx and UiPath, a provider of robotic process automation software, partnered. As a result of their collaboration, the two businesses have created a new connector that enables Alteryx customers to interact with UiPath bots and incorporate UiPath's RPA capabilities in their workflows.

Key Questions Answered in Autonomous Data Platform Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

