LIS Technologies Inc. Becomes a Member of the American Nuclear Society (ANS), the Premier Nuclear Science Organization

New York, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin patented laser uranium enrichment company, is pleased to announce that it has joined the American Nuclear Society, the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people’s lives and preserving the planet.







Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Joins the American Nuclear Society

“The American Nuclear Society has long been one of the most well recognized organizations in support of nuclear sciences,” said Jeff Eerkens, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “I am genuinely excited to be part of this respected organization and look forward to sharing insights with its accomplished members.”

Following its establishment in 1954 as a not-for-profit association of individual members, the Society quickly added breadth and depth to its activities, resulting in an organization that was both influenced by and had an influence on the burgeoning nuclear field. Today, ANS has made, and continues to make, important contributions to the use of nuclear science and technology, and consequently to the larger society beyond ANS.

The Company anticipates its membership to play a pivotal role in shaping the conversation surrounding the technological innovations poised to rejuvenate and invigorate the nuclear energy sector in the United States.

The Company’s proprietary CRISLA technology is versatile, with potential applications spanning uranium enrichment for nuclear fuel, the synthesis of stable isotopes critical for medical and other scientific research, and in the growing field of quantum computing, particularly in the manufacturing of semiconductor technologies.

“The American Nuclear Society has a long history of being a staunch proponent of nuclear sciences and it is a pleasure to become a part of this historic society,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “The American Nuclear Society and our Company are united in our commitment to advance nuclear sciences and technologies, envisioning a long-term resurgence of nuclear energy in the United States.”

A United States Patent and Trademark Office issued patent safeguards the Company’s unique process for selectively exciting and harvesting a specific isotopic species in a supersonic low-pressure flow chamber. This proprietary laser-based technique offers greater energy-efficiency and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs.

About the American Nuclear Society

The American Nuclear Society (ANS) is the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people’s lives and preserving the planet. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, ANS is committed to advancing, fostering, and promoting the development and application of nuclear sciences and technologies to benefit society.

https://www.ans.org/

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

