Avante Launches Homeworxx Providing Trusted, Vetted, and Security Background Checked Trades for Luxury Homes and Toyboxx for Vehicle Storage Security Solutions; Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Consultant

Toronto, ON, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to introduce its latest new services: Avante Homeworxx and Avante ToyBoxx.



Avante CEO, Emmanuel Mounouchos, commented on the launch of both services, “We are very pleased with the launch of both Homeworxx and ToyBoxx as we’ve had a great response from both existing and new clients alike. Homeworxx provides a One-Stop-Shop Service which covers an array of services that clients need for their homes including trusted and vetted trades contractors, preferred contractor pricing, home repairs, and regular home maintenance. Our ToyBoxx facility helps provide peace of mind for car owners as we go above and beyond in ensuring the safeguarding of valuable vehicles. We believe these new solutions not only help address gaps in the market but also allow us to leverage our existing networks to expand our suite of services.”

Avante Homeworxx: Elevating Luxury Home Management

Homeworxx is Avante’s new home management service which is intended to provide clients with a high level of service, offering a proactive, tailored approach to handling all of a home’s needs. Homeworxx’s customized approach is equipped to assist members in taking care of both necessary maintenance and desired improvements, saving valuable time and energy for clients. Avante’s vetted and trusted home managers are well-connected and have a vast network to accommodate anything clients may have in mind.

Homeworxx provides the following services:

Vetted Trades and Contractor Management : Our team of experts is selected through a rigorous vetting process and background checks, ensuring high-level service and safety for your home. Overseeing quality control, scheduling service, management and coordination of contractor teams that are already contracted.

: Our team of experts is selected through a rigorous vetting process and background checks, ensuring high-level service and safety for your home. Overseeing quality control, scheduling service, management and coordination of contractor teams that are already contracted. Seasonal Maintenance & Management including Landscaping and Cleaning services : Access to respected industry professionals for seasonal property openings and closings, installation and removal of holiday lights, maintenance of your property’s sprinkler and lighting systems, and all of the other unique elements specific to client homes. Access to landscaping professionals that offer meticulous care and enhancement, ensuring the aesthetic appeal and optimal conditions of customer outdoor spaces with a personalized touch. Moreover, Homeworxx offers comprehensive premium cleaning services including housekeeping, deep cleaning, duct cleaning, power washing, window & gutters, carpet & rug, upholstery, etc.

: Access to respected industry professionals for seasonal property openings and closings, installation and removal of holiday lights, maintenance of your property’s sprinkler and lighting systems, and all of the other unique elements specific to client homes. Access to landscaping professionals that offer meticulous care and enhancement, ensuring the aesthetic appeal and optimal conditions of customer outdoor spaces with a personalized touch. Moreover, Homeworxx offers comprehensive premium cleaning services including housekeeping, deep cleaning, duct cleaning, power washing, window & gutters, carpet & rug, upholstery, etc. Home Fortification : Extra level of security to client homes by replacing windows and doors with shatterproof glass and strengthened frames, motion-activated lighting systems, emergency shutters for windows and doors, and anything else clientele require.

: Extra level of security to client homes by replacing windows and doors with shatterproof glass and strengthened frames, motion-activated lighting systems, emergency shutters for windows and doors, and anything else clientele require. Personal Concierge Services: Additional services beyond home management including personal shopping, private chefs and catering, event planning, private valet services, travel bookings, and anything else clients require.

For more information, please visit: https://www.avantesecurity.com/homeworxx

Avante ToyBoxx: Toronto’s Most Secure Auto Storage

Avante Toyboxx is a premier auto storage service tailored for automotive enthusiasts, collectors, and owners of high-value vehicles. Available in Toronto, Ontario, the service is intended to redefine vehicle storage by delivering unmatched security, climate-controlled preservation, and ultimate peace of mind. Avante’s cutting-edge facility is purpose-built to cater to exotic cars, ensuring they are maintained and protected with a non-passable crash gate. Avante provides the ideal indoor environment to preserve the integrity of valuable vehicles with advanced climate control technology that safeguards vehicles against temperature fluctuations. Furthermore, the Toyboxx storage service is also flexible for Avante clients, providing options for short-term storage while clients are away on vacation, in addition to longer-term seasonal storage.

Security is a top priority at the Toyboxx facility, which is under constant monitoring and patrol 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The facility is fortified with a state-of-the-art surveillance system and access control measures to ensure the utmost protection for the stored vehicles. Moreover, the facility's private underground location in Midtown offers maximum privacy and anonymity for client vehicles. In addition, Avante goes the extra mile by providing a valet service that includes scheduled pick-up and delivery, along with the convenience of storing winter/summer tires. This comprehensive approach to car storage helps ensure that clients can trust Avante with the safekeeping of their valuable vehicles in a secure, climate-controlled, and discreet environment.

Investor Relations

Avante is also pleased to announce that it has retained Angad Capital Inc. (“Angad Capital”) as a consultant to provide corporate strategy, capital markets advisory and investor relations services, together with such other consulting services as Avante may request from time to time. In connection with the engagement, Angad Capital and Avante have entered into a consulting agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) for an initial term of one year commencing February 1, 2024 (subject to automatic renewals for additional one year terms, unless mutually agreed upon otherwise), whereby Angad Capital will be paid a fee of $7,000 per month, and be reimbursed for its reasonable and out-of-pocket expenses. Avante will pay for the services of Angad Capital out of immediately available funds.

Angad Capital, located in Surrey, British Columbia, was founded and owned by Pardeep Sangha, a former ranked investment equity analyst for Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. who specialized in covering small-cap technology companies. Angad Capital provides capital markets advisory services to early-stage technology companies including business plan formation, corporate strategy, valuation and financial modelling, acquisition advisory and investor relations.

Angad Capital is an arm’s length consultant to Avante. As of the date hereof, Angad Capital and Pardeep Sangha do not collectively, directly or indirectly, have any interest in Avante, or have any right to acquire any such securities. The appointment of Angad Capital is subject to the requisite filings with and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage, and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Corp.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

(416) 923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

