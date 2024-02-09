Structured Cabling Market size worth $ 21.3 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Structured Cabling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 9.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.3 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Structured Cabling Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2030 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2018-2020 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Legrand (France), Nexans (France), Panduit Corp. (US), Belden Inc. (US), R&M (Switzerland), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) SEGMENTS COVERED By Solution Type, By Cable Type, By Geography

• By Cable Type

• By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Structured Cabling Market Overview:

Rising Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission: The Structured Cabling Market is witnessing a substantial surge in response to the increasing demand for fast and dependable data transmission. The spike is mainly driven by the extensive deployment of IoT and the growing dependence on cloud computing solutions. The structured cabling market caters to the increasing demand for quicker and more efficient connectivity from organizations and consumers. It offers the required infrastructure to enable data-intensive applications. This need is a crucial factor that influences the direction of the market and encourages advancements in cabling technology.

Investments in Smart Infrastructure and 5G Networks: The Structured Cabling Market is significantly influenced by increased expenditures in intelligent infrastructure and the swift implementation of 5G networks. With the increasing prevalence of smart cities and intelligent buildings, there is a growing need for strong and reliable cabling solutions. The market flourishes by supplying the fundamental framework for these sophisticated infrastructures, facilitating uninterrupted connectivity and communication. The advancement of 5G technology necessitates the use of structured cabling to facilitate higher data transfer speeds and meet low-latency demands, hence driving market expansion.

Scalability and Efficiency in Various Industries: Structured cabling refers to the organized and standardized system of cabling infrastructure used to support various communication networks within a building or facility. The market is growing due to the urgent demand for network solutions that are both scalable and efficient, spanning many sectors. As businesses aim to adjust to changing technological environments, the need for adaptable and future-proof cabling infrastructures increases. Sectors such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing acknowledge the significance of structured cabling in guaranteeing dependable communication and data transmission. The market is driven by this essential need, prompting providers to prioritize the development of solutions that specifically address the varying scaling needs of different industries.

Advancements in Fiber Optics Technology: The structured cabling industry is positively influenced by ongoing technological breakthroughs, particularly in the field of fiber optics. The deployment of fiber optics, which provide superior bandwidth and faster data transfer rates in comparison to traditional copper lines, is a significant driver behind industry expansion. The market's trajectory is influenced by businesses that are inclined towards fiber optics in order to improve their network capabilities. The continuous research and development in optical fiber technologies enhance the market's agility and establish it as a crucial participant in the changing field of structured cabling solutions.

Structured Cabling Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Legrand (France), Nexans (France), Panduit Corp. (US), Belden Inc. (US), R&M (Switzerland), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), The Siemon Company (US), and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Geographical Analysis:

The Global Structured Cabling Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. In 2021, North America had the highest market share in the Structured Cabling Market and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The primary catalysts for the expansion of the North American Structured Cabling Market are the significant number of major industry participants located in North America.

Key Developments:

January 2022, Panduit Corp. launched the RapidID Network Mapping System, an offering designed to reduce the time and cost of patch cord documentation by upto 50%. It is a software-enabled network mapping system for smart, scalable, and efficient connectivity solutions.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Structured Cabling Market into Solution Type, Cable Type, And Geography.

Structured Cabling Market, by Solution Type Products Software Services

Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type Category 5E Category 6 Others

Structured Cabling Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



