Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France February 9, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: February 2 to February 6, 2024

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Feb-24FR0014003TT879 38241,9948XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Feb-24FR0014003TT817 20641,9864DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Feb-24FR0014003TT85 97341,9875TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Feb-24FR0014003TT811 72441,9918AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Feb-24FR0014003TT8108 24441,9973XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Feb-24FR0014003TT833 25041,9937DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Feb-24FR0014003TT86 14942,0000TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Feb-24FR0014003TT862341,9979AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Feb-24FR0014003TT8112 41741,9991XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Feb-24FR0014003TT818 46441,9979DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Feb-24FR0014003TT83 78341,9932TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Feb-24FR0014003TT83 98841,9961AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O662-Feb-24FR0014003TT850 00042XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O665-Feb-24FR0014003TT8500 00042XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O666-Feb-24FR0014003TT82 048 79742XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

