Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 9, 2024
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: February 2 to February 6, 2024
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|79 382
|41,9948
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|17 206
|41,9864
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|5 973
|41,9875
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|11 724
|41,9918
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|108 244
|41,9973
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|33 250
|41,9937
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|6 149
|42,0000
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|623
|41,9979
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|112 417
|41,9991
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|18 464
|41,9979
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|3 783
|41,9932
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|3 988
|41,9961
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|50 000
|42
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|500 000
|42
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|2 048 797
|42
|XPAR
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
###
Attachment