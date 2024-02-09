Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 9, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: February 2 to February 6, 2024

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 79 382 41,9948 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 17 206 41,9864 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 5 973 41,9875 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 11 724 41,9918 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 108 244 41,9973 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 33 250 41,9937 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 6 149 42,0000 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 623 41,9979 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 112 417 41,9991 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 18 464 41,9979 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 3 783 41,9932 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 3 988 41,9961 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 2-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 50 000 42 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 5-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 500 000 42 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 6-Feb-24 FR0014003TT8 2 048 797 42 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

###





Attachment