Dassault Systèmes : déclaration des opérations sur actions propres

Communiqué de Presse
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France le 9 février 2024

DECLARATION DES OPERATIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES
(Programme de rachat adopté par l’Assemblée Générale du 24 mai 2023)

Emetteur : Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Catégorie de titres : 2 au 6 février 2024

Les informations détaillées relatives à ces rachats (présentation agrégée et détail transaction par transaction) peuvent être consultées sur le site internet de Dassault Systèmes : https://investor.3ds.com/fr/regulated-information/permanent-information

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de l'émetteurCode Identifiant de l'émetteurJour de la transactionCode identifiant de l'instrument financierVolume total journalier
(en nombre d'actions)		Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions*Marché
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Feb-24FR0014003TT879 38241,9948XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Feb-24FR0014003TT817 20641,9864DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Feb-24FR0014003TT85 97341,9875TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Feb-24FR0014003TT811 72441,9918AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Feb-24FR0014003TT8108 24441,9973XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Feb-24FR0014003TT833 25041,9937DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Feb-24FR0014003TT86 14942,0000TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Feb-24FR0014003TT862341,9979AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Feb-24FR0014003TT8112 41741,9991XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Feb-24FR0014003TT818 46441,9979DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Feb-24FR0014003TT83 78341,9932TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM866-Feb-24FR0014003TT83 98841,9961AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O662-Feb-24FR0014003TT850 00042XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O665-Feb-24FR0014003TT8500 00042XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O666-Feb-24FR0014003TT82 048 79742XPAR

(*) Il s’agit du prix moyen unitaire pondéré arrondi

Les déclarations relatives aux franchissements de seuil doivent être adressées à :
Dassault Systèmes, Service Relations Investisseurs, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France) – adresse e-mail : investors@3ds,com

