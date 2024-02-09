Dassault Systèmes : déclaration des opérations sur actions propres

Communiqué de Presse
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — le 9 février 2024
DECLARATION DES OPERATIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES
(Programme de rachat adopté par l’Assemblée Générale du 24 mai 2023)
Emetteur : Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Catégorie de titres : 2 au 6 février 2024
Les informations détaillées relatives à ces rachats (présentation agrégée et détail transaction par transaction) peuvent être consultées sur le site internet de Dassault Systèmes : https://investor.3ds.com/fr/regulated-information/permanent-information
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|Volume total journalier
(en nombre d'actions)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d'acquisition des actions*
|Marché
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|79 382
|41,9948
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|17 206
|41,9864
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|5 973
|41,9875
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|11 724
|41,9918
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|108 244
|41,9973
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|33 250
|41,9937
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|6 149
|42,0000
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|623
|41,9979
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|112 417
|41,9991
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|18 464
|41,9979
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|3 783
|41,9932
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|3 988
|41,9961
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|2-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|50 000
|42
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|5-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|500 000
|42
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|6-Feb-24
|FR0014003TT8
|2 048 797
|42
|XPAR
(*) Il s’agit du prix moyen unitaire pondéré arrondi
Les déclarations relatives aux franchissements de seuil doivent être adressées à :
Dassault Systèmes, Service Relations Investisseurs, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France) – adresse e-mail : investors@3ds,com
