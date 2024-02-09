BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

BONDUELLE
Siège social : La Woestyne 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle SCA - Société en commandite par actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 €
RCS DUNKERQUE 447 250 044
INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
|Date d’arrêté des informations
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
31.01.2024
32 630 114
Total théorique
52 403 804
Total réel*
51 819 823
*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote
Pièce jointe