Vallourec : Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of €4 745 436,56
Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200

Meudon, February 09th 2024

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the French Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

DateTotal number
of outstanding shares		Theoretical total number of voting rights (1)Net total number
of voting rights (2)
31 January 2024   237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
31 December 2023   237 271 828229 877 070229 769 402
30 November 2023236 781 727229 386 969229 279 301
31 October 2023236 781 727229 386 969229 279 301
30 September 2023236 635 229229 240 471229 132 803
31 August 2023236 619 061229 240 471229 132 803
31 July 2023236 619 061229 240 471229 132 803
30 June 2023235 532 187229 240 471229 132 803
31 May 2023 231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
30 April 2023 231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
31 March 2023231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
28 February 2023231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
31 January 2023231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
31 December 2022231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
30 November 2022231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
31 October 2022231 777 627229 228 999229 080 116
30 September 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 545
31 August 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 545
31 July 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 545
30 June 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 779 502
31 May 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 April 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 March 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
28 February 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 January 2022228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 December 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 November 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 October 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
30 September 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 August 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 740 763
31 July 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 714 160
30 June 2021228 928 428228 928 428228 914 031
31 May 202111 449 69411 811 81011 797 413
30 April 202111 449 69411 811 77211 790 691
31 March 202111 449 69411 811 66211 810 581
28 February 202111 449 69411 809 47311 808 392
31 January 202111 449 69411 809 65211 808 571
31 December 202011 449 69411 810 45611 809 375
30 November 202011 449 69411 809 70811 808 627
31 October 202011 449 69411 809 92911 808 848
30 September 202011 449 69411 809 87711 808 796
31 August 202011 449 69411 792 31711 791 236
31 July 202011 449 69411 792 29111 791 210
30 June 202011 449 69411 792 48711 791 352
31 May 202011 449 69411 825 99811 810 412
30 April 2020457 987 760467 246 708466 723 205
31 March 2020457 987 760467 212 665466 689 162
29 February 2020457 987 760470 490 431469 966 928
31 January 2020457 987 760470 448 503469 925 000
31 December 2019457 987 760470 435 812469 912 309
30 November 2019457 987 760470 400 552469 877 049
31 October 2019457 987 760470 391 503469 868 000
30 September 2019457 987 760470 373 857469 850 354
31 August 2019457 987 760470 365 861469 842 358
31 July 2019457 987 760470 354 599469 831 096
30 June 2019457 987 760470 370 960469 842 814
31 May 2019457 987 760470 352 202469 824 056
30 April 2019457 987 760470 352 409469 717 892
31 March 2019457 987 760470 318 361468 612 089
28 February 2019457 987 760470 289 887469 583 848

(1) According to Art. 223- 11 of the AMF General Regulations the theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used on the basis of all shares with voting rights, including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, liquidity contract treasury shares), but excluding shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information.

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

This information is also available on the Vallourec website under “Regulated information”: https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/informations-reglementees


