Investigation Into The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether The Children’s Place, Inc. (“Children’s Place” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLCE) complied with federal securities laws. On February 9, 2024, the Company announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, revealing net sales that fell below the Company’s prior guidance and stating that the “Company has been working to improve its liquidity position and strengthen its balance sheet to best position the Company for the future.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased Children’s Place stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/childrens-place/ to discuss your legal rights.