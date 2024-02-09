TeleTracking Technologies Named 2024 Best in KLAS for Patient Flow

Pittsburgh, PA, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global research firm KLAS has named TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. (TeleTracking) Best in KLAS® 2024 for Patient Flow in a newly released report.

TeleTracking was named the top vendor based on direct customer feedback on 16 numeric rankings including ease of use, innovative technology delivery, and overall value. Success in this category is due to TeleTracking’s ability to combine technology solutions and overall clinical expertise which help Health Systems Expand the Capacity to Care by transitioning patients more efficiently and reducing wait times.

Pioneering the category more than 30 years ago, TeleTracking has continued to evolve patient flow through its innovative integrated operations platform designed to provide operational interoperability between acute, non-acute, affiliated, and non-affiliated facilities, allowing Health Systems to optimize access to care, streamline care delivery, and connect transitions of care that improve the patient experience.

With an overall score of 88.9, TeleTracking’s Capacity Management Suite® is recognized for its simplistic approach to creating an enterprise-wide view of capacity, regardless of the EMR being used, giving Health Systems the ability to improve workflow efficiencies and reduce bed turnover times and length of stay; all leading to a smoother transition of patients throughout the stages of care, and the ability to treat more patients.

One Health System Director was quoted in the report saying “The system’s biggest strength is its ability to show enterprise visibility across multiple electronic health records. Capacity Management (Suite) is a gateway into our Health System.”

“The era of large, multi-dimensional Health Systems demands system-wide visibility to capacity, centralized placement and predictive-demand visualization. Operational interoperability, shared visibility across all care settings and data-driven processes for improvement are all necessary means to allow Health Systems continue to grow at the pace they need to,” said Nigel Ohrenstein, President TeleTracking. “This validates that effectively managing operations, and patient flow specifically, is the best way for Health Systems to ensure they are providing a truly excellent experience for their patients.”

About TeleTracking Technologies

TeleTracking is the world’s leading integrated Healthcare Operations Platform that is Expanding the Capacity to Care ™ by combining comprehensive technology solutions with clinical expertise to optimize access to care, streamline care delivery, and connect transitions of care that improve the patient experience. TeleTracking operational and bed management solutions support staff with enhanced workflows while providing real-time visibility across more than 200 health systems globally, including the 3 largest in the United States. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TeleTracking works across North America and Europe. To learn more about TeleTracking visit TeleTracking.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.