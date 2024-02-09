Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Secures Distribution with Sea World Parks & Entertainment – Clarification

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced on February 2nd that its Pulpoloco Sangria will be offered in all of Sea World Parks & Entertainment’s venues across California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas. In the February 7th release the company announced the arrangement as a “partnership” with Sea World Parks & Entertainment. As a clarification to the release: the Company is not an official corporate partner of Sea World Parks & Entertainment, yet a traditional vendor. Splash considers its retail, venue and on-premise customers partners but this arrangement with Sea World Parks & Entertainment is a distribution arrangement for Pulpoloco only as the products will be available at its parks but is not an official partnership. The terms of the announcement remain unchanged.



For more information about Splash Beverage Group, Inc. and its portfolio of premium beverage brands, please visit www.splashbeveragegroup.com .

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV):

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, Pulpoloco Sangría, and TapouT Performance Hydration & Recovery Drinks and Cognitive Energy drinks. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

info@splashbeveragegroup.com