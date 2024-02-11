SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of WNS (Holdings) Limited - WNS

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WNS (Holdings) Limited (“WNS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WNS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether WNS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 2, 2024, WNS disclosed that “one of [WNS’s] top five customers by revenue contribution in fiscal 2024 . . . served a termination notice on January 31, 2024”, effective July 1, 2024. WNS further stated that “[w]e are in discussion with the customer around the support required for the transition of the services and are currently ascertaining the related financial and accounting impact.”

On this news, WNS’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $11.04 per ADR, or 15.32%, to close at $61.00 per ADR on February 2, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

