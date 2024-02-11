Thriving Roots Announces Global Expansion of Agricultural Consulting Services

Silver City, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada-based company Thriving Roots, LLC, renowned for its cost-effective season extension solutions, announces the expansion of its agricultural consulting services on a global scale. It aims to leverage years of industry experience and offer its expertise to a broader audience, showcasing its commitment to innovation.

Thriving Roots specializes in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The company has earned a reputation for delivering tailored solutions to clients of all scales, may it be home grows or large-scale commercial facilities. Besides greenhouse construction, it is known for its consulting services that encompass planning, permitting, facility design, construction management, and troubleshooting.

Employing a holistic approach, Thriving Roots ensures to assist clients through every stage of the agricultural project lifecycle, from initial ideation to project execution. It offers scalable design services adaptable to various project sizes, with services ranging from acquiring engineering to implementing intensive irrigation methods suitable for the Sierra Nevada high desert environment.

The company's dedication to all-encompassing support reflects the vision of its owner, Jacob O'Farrell. Jacob is a licensed C-14G Pre-Fabricated Steel Structure Contractor in Nevada. His journey into agriculture began during childhood on his family farms, where he developed a passion for cultivation and spent his formative years learning greenhouse technology and systems like hydroponics and aquaponics. Thanks to this hands-on experience, Jacob was able to spearhead the construction of a 30,000-square-foot aquaponic greenhouse facility in Dayton, Nevada.

Jacob's work in the industry enabled him to recognize the growing demand for innovative agricultural solutions. He witnessed the impact of CEA (i.e., minimizing resource usage while maximizing yield) firsthand, which drove him to establish Thriving Roots in 2020. Since then, the company has garnered recognition for building the farms of the future and offering services like greenhouse construction and irrigation system renovation.

"We need more resilient agricultural solutions, especially now that global geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions affect food security," Jacob remarked. Thriving Roots, therefore, extended its services to educational initiatives like uploading informative videos on YouTube and posting online courses. With this, the company aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to explore the immense potential of CEA.

Thriving Roots prides itself on the collective experience of its team. With over 65 years of industry experience, the Thriving Roots team has worked across various levels of commercial production. The company itself faced challenges, from systems that were too costly to maintain to crops that failed to fetch a profitable price in local markets.

These experiences enabled Thriving Roots to learn about the pitfalls of agricultural ventures and gain insights into the best tools and technologies available. Jacob stated, "My team and I are committed to making CEA accessible to all. Our goal is to demystify CEA and provide realistic solutions tailored to each client's needs and budget. It is for this exact reason that we do a full cost analysis with each and every client, ensuring that the budgets are justified."

Fulfilling this mission, Thriving Roots has succeeded in leaving a mark on communities across Nevada Projects such as Carson High School's innovative vermicomposting operation. His father, who also advises at Thriving Roots, utilizes his over 40 years of industry experience to help push the business in the right direction. The Duo teamed up at the family business, Hungry Mother Organics', to design aquaponics greenhouses that illustrate the company's contribution to championing sustainable food production.

Thriving Roots' sights are set on further elevating its position as a leader in greenhouse production. It intends to continue its collaboration with the Washoe Tribe and kickstart commercial-based projects aimed at environmental restoration and agricultural innovation with the Nevada Division of Forestry. These constructions are a response to the aftermath of devastating forest fires, promoting ecological resilience in Nevada and California.

Beyond that, the founder shared Thriving Roots' plans: "We aspire to become the foremost experts in greenhouse production and build partnerships with tribal organizations, state agencies, and school districts nationwide. By expanding our reach, we hope to start a broader movement toward sustainable agriculture and food security."





Media Contact

Name: Jacob O'Farrell

Email: jacobo@thrivingrootsnv.com



