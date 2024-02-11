Buddha Coin: Igniting Bullish Momentum with Strategic Supply Burn and Strategic Partnerships

New York, NY, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buddha Coin , a trailblazing cryptocurrency project, surged into the market spotlight on December 26, 2023, driven by a strategic supply burn and bolstered by strategic partnerships. While a tweet from Elon Musk acted as a trigger for its early launch, it is the project's meticulous planning and execution that has propelled its bullish trajectory to its all-time high.





At the heart of Buddha Coin's bullish momentum is its strategic decision to burn 90% of the total supply on May 23, coinciding with Buddha Day, a significant observance in Buddhism. This bold move, synchronized with the onset of halving and the potential launch of an Ethereum ETF on that exact same day, underscored the project's commitment to scarcity and value appreciation. With 40% liquidity, a modest 700k market cap, and achieving a commendable all-time high at 2.7M, Buddha Coin swiftly captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community, setting a precedent for potential exponential growth.

Bolstering its position are strategic partnerships and collaborations with industry-famous names such as Gotbit, PAAL AI, and Purple AI. These collaborations not only enhance the project's credibility, technological support but also expand its reach, fostering a network effect that amplifies its bullish prospects.

Scheduled for listing on its inaugural centralized exchange by the end of February, Buddha Coin anticipates heightened demand, particularly within the Chinese market, where interest could surge anytime. This anticipated listing, coupled with the scarcity-driven model and strategic partnerships, positions Buddha Coin for significant upside potential.

Security and transparency remain paramount for Buddha Coin, with rigorous audits, KYC procedures, and ensured contract renouncement and liquidity pool lock-ups. The team's dedication to open communication with the community further reinforces investor confidence, creating a conducive environment for sustained growth.

Moreover, Buddha Coin's commitment to making a tangible impact beyond the digital realm sets it apart. Supporting real-world associations dedicated to selected United Nations Sustainable Development Goals underscores its mission to foster positive change globally.

To engage the community and drive adoption, Buddha Coin already hosts daily group meditations and conferences on Twitter Spaces (with a soon-to-be-launched side channel called "Meditation Garden"), weekly giveaways throughout 2024, and introduces a verified account with a gold checkmark, enhancing credibility and trust. A merch store is on the way, with legal paperwork being set up, a 24/7 music channel is in the research phase, along with partnerships in real life with Buddha bar and festivals.

Looking ahead, Buddha Coin plans to release a dNFT series titled "Mystic Monks Voodoo Club ©," tapping into the burgeoning NFT market while continuing to champion its core values of mindfulness, unity, and peace.

Buddha Coin invites investors and enthusiasts alike to join its journey towards a brighter, more mindful future in the Web3 era.

About Buddha Coin

Buddha Coin is a new web3 mindful coin aiming to foster a home that welcomes individuals to detach from cyber and worldly stressors, meditate, find new friends, learn about financial mindfulness, and explore inner peace. It represents the fusion of ancient Buddhist principles with modern blockchain technology, creating a beacon for unity and peace globally.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube





