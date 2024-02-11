Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Size & Share to Exceed USD 10.8 Billion by 2034, at CAGR of 16.9% - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market size was valued at about USD 2.6 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 16.9% to extend a value of USD 10.8 Billion by 2034.”

What is Single-Cell Genome Sequencing?

Market Overview:

Single-cell genome sequencing (SCGS) is a powerful technique that allows scientists to analyze the complete genetic makeup of an individual cell. This is a significant advancement compared to traditional DNA sequencing methods, which typically analyze the combined DNA from millions or even billions of cells. By looking at individual cells, SCGS provides a much more detailed and nuanced understanding of biological processes.

Single-cell genome sequencing involves the following steps cell isolation, DNA amplification, followed by library preparation, then Sequencing and lastly data analysis. SCGS has a wide range of applications in various fields, including cancer research to identify rare cancer cells and track their evolution over time. SCGS can be used to study how different cell types arise from a single fertilized egg. SCGS also finds extensive use in neuroscience and microbiology for identifying and characterize new species of bacteria and archaea.

Top Leading Players in Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market:

ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina

Bio-Rad

QIAGEN, 10X Genomics, Inc.

Novogene Co. Ltd.

NuGEN Technologies, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies,

Fludigim

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Advancements in sequencing technologies have led to lower costs per base pair sequenced, making single-cell sequencing more accessible. Additionally, higher throughput platforms allow for analysis of larger cell populations. Improved accuracy and sensitivity using new technologies is allowing for detection of rare variants and low-abundance transcripts. Novel platforms like microfluidics and spatial omics are emerging, offering unique capabilities and expanding the applications of single-cell sequencing. Such rapid technological progress is driving growth in Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Growing demands in healthcare such as the rise of personalized medicine, cancer research and study into neurodegenerative diseases is another growth driver. Single-cell sequencing plays a crucial role in understanding individual disease heterogeneity, enabling development of personalized treatments and therapies. SCGS also provides insights into tumor evolution, drug resistance mechanisms, and identifying potential therapeutic targets. Additionally, understanding the immune system's response to various diseases and developing immunotherapies heavily relies on single-cell sequencing data.

Governments worldwide are investing heavily in genomics research, including single-cell sequencing, recognizing its potential for healthcare advancements. This has enabled the scientific community to increasingly recognize the value of single-cell sequencing, leading to wider adoption across various research fields. The current rapid progress in development of sophisticated computational tools and algorithms is crucial for analyzing the massive datasets generated by single-cell sequencing.

Restrain Factors:

Expensive genome sequencing instruments

Challenges in measurement of small molecules

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market:

Continuous development in sequencing technologies is further expected to propel growth of the single cell genome sequencing market. PCR and next generation sequencing are rapidly emerging as preferred technology for several applications including single cell genomic sequencing.

Improvements in single-cell sequencing have brought to advances in food-borne pathogens, microbial diversities, and infectious illness detection and analysis. Single-cell genome sequencing is likely to drive the growth of the single-cell genome sequencing market since advancements in the area provide a window into the nature and degree of transcriptome heterogeneity and genome.

The market is expanding as a result of the leading industry players' and research institutions' cooperation in the study and creation of several novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches using the Single-Cell Genome Sequencing method.

The market is expanding as a result of enterprises allocating more funds for sophisticated Single-Cell genome sequencing equipment. Such financing boosts PCR equipment utilization and research in the biotechnology industry, which in turn accelerates market growth. This element consequently promotes market expansion.

Challenges of Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market:

The data generated from the Single cell genome sequencing includes highly complicated datasets, which inculcates all the genome, transcriptome and proteome data of all the Single-cells. Managing this huge amount of data is a challenge and risk of data loss or data breaching is continuous.

Sturdy quality control procedures are required to guarantee accurate findings. Single-cell sequencing provides information about the heterogeneity of cells within tissues, which can be difficult to understand. It's a difficult undertaking that calls for ongoing study and progress to comprehend how various cell kinds and states affect biological processes and illnesses.

Since many hospitals and research organizations in developing nations cannot afford to employ genome sequencing devices, this creates barriers to the market. To maintain good consistency, a lot of maintenance is also necessary. This element therefore challenges market expansion.

The privacy and security of the data is hard to maintain. When the data is especially used in healthcare settings, the researchers need to be extra careful as the data contains confidential personal history of the patients including the genome which could be misused in various circumstances.

Detailed Segmentation:

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market, By Type:

Reagents

Instruments

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market, By Technology:

NGS

PCR

qPCR

MDA

Microarray

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market, By Application:

Circulating Cells

Genomic Variation

Cell Differentiation

Subpopulation Characterization

Others

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market, By End-User:

Forensic Labs

Cell banks and IVF centers

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies

Hospitals

diagnostic laboratories

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the single-cell genome sequencing market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the single-cell genome sequencing sector.

North America currently leads the world market for single-cell genome sequencing products and services due to immense financial support given for research and development activities and a rise in the use of genomic analysis products. The main companies in this industry are also contributing to the market expansion in this region. Also, the industry growth in the region is anticipated to be driven by factors like increased illness prevalence and product launches and expansions by major industry players.

Key highlights of the Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market:

The Single-cell genome sequencing market has become increasingly more popular with higher demand as chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer have become more prevalent. The market's expansion is also being aided by the collaboration between various research institutes and market participants, which is resulting in the creation of cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment strategies through the use of sequencing technology.

The target market expansion can also be related to the growing R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses and also due to increasing use of single cell analysis in cancer research and immunology sector.

