SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 12, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Mercury securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research published a report alleging that: (i) Mercury overstated organic growth; (ii) the company’s acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation had been a “disaster” which was used to obscure Mercury’s financial results; (iii) IMPACT, its highly touted strategic growth initiative, was a failure; and (iv) Mercury’s management prematurely recognized revenue on significant projects to artificially boost both revenue and earnings unsustainably which also caused the Company’s working capital and unbilled receivables to balloon far beyond industry norms.

On this news, Mercury’s stock price fell $4.87 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $57.26 per share on July 26, 2022.

Then, on May 2, 2023, Mercury announced weak third quarter 2023 earnings and lower margins that caused the Company to slash its full year 2023 guidance. Mercury also disclosed that approximately a dozen of its 300-plus active programs had been negatively affected by higher costs related to labor and supply chain inefficiencies, manufacturing constraints, and inflation.

On this news, Mercury’s stock price fell $7.84 per share, or 17.3%, to close at $37.44 per share on May 3, 2023.

Finally, on June 23, 2023, Mercury disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer Mark Aslett had abruptly resigned and that the Company’s recent strategic review of acquisition alternatives did not result in the sale of the Company.

On this news, Mercury’s stock price fell $3.37 per share, or 9.6%, to close at $31.50 per share on June 26, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.