The Highly Anticipated Solo Exhibition by Yee Wong, 'Forever Bloom,' Now Unveiled to Art Collectors and Enthusiasts.

New York, NY, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We have eagerly anticipated Yee Wong‘s solo show, Forever Bloom, and the moment has finally arrived. The exhibition is at Privé, situated in the heart of the trendy New York art scene—the Lower East Side—where art legends like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring once worked.





We are no strangers to Yee’s amazing artistic talent. Yee, with her multiple cultural backgrounds, distinguishes her art as a new breed in the contemporary art world. Her creations have garnered widespread recognition, showcased on various international media, from the social media channels of contemporary art museums like the Saatchi Gallery in London to the cover of Art Voices Magazine in New York. Her works have also been featured in esteemed media and platforms such as Yahoo, Artsy, Domino Magazine, and numerous others. Beyond her artistic achievements, Yee Wong has a passion for children and enjoys contributing to children’s organizations, collaborating with institutions like the Young at Art Museum.





This solo show unveils nine pieces from Yee Wong’s ‘Forever Bloom’ collection, showcasing the evolution of her artistic journey. Complementing these static art pieces are interactive art installations, inviting attendees to actively engage with the creative process.



“Forever Bloom” is not just an exhibition; it’s a convergence of cultural diversity, artistic innovation, and a commitment to positive change. For art enthusiasts, this is a unique opportunity to witness Yee Wong’s transformative creativity in a setting that resonates with the spirit of New York’s iconic art scene.



The show runs until March 31, 2024.

Location:

Privé

119 Essex Street

New York, NY 10002

