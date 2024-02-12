Polyisobutene Market Size Worth $4.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.7%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware , Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Polyisobutene Market by Molecular Weight (Low, High and Medium), and Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Automotive Rubber Components, Fuel Additives, Lubricant Additives, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global polyisobutene market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the polyisobutene market can be attributed to several factors that contribute to the increase in demand for this polymer in various industries. Polyisobutene is widely used in the manufacturing of tires due to its ability to improve tire performance, durability, and fuel efficiency. There is an increase in the demand for high-performance tires and related products with the expansion of the global automotive industry. This contributes to the growth of the polyisobutene market. The construction and automotive industries heavily rely on adhesives and sealants, where impermeable and adhesive properties of polyisobutene are valuable. The growth in these sectors, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development, fuels the demand for polyisobutene.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $2.6 Billion Market Size In 2032 $4.5 Billion CAGR 5.7% No. Of Pages In Report 300 Segments Covered Type And Applications Drivers Increased Demand For Polyisobutene In Automotive Industry The Demand For High-Performance Adhesives And Sealants Contributes To The Growth Of The Polyisobutene Market. Opportunity Increased Demand For Polyisobutene In The Construction Industry Restraint Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

The high molecular weight polyisobutene segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period

Based on molecular weight, the high molecular weight segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing more than half of the global polyisobutene market revenue as high molecular weight polyisobutene is often used as a viscosity modifier in lubricating oils and grease. Its high molecular weight allows it to effectively control the viscosity of these lubricants, providing enhanced stability and performance over a wide range of temperatures. There is a growing demand for lubricants with improved viscosity characteristics as industrial machinery and automotive engines continue to advance. However, the medium molecular weight segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

The lubricant additives segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period

By application, the lubricant additives application accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing less than half of the global polyisobutene market revenue as polyisobutene can be used as a viscosity modifier in lubricating oils. It helps control the viscosity of the oil, ensuring that it maintains optimal flow and lubricating properties across a range of temperatures. This is crucial for industries where machinery operates in diverse and challenging environments. However, the automotive segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global Polyisobutene market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is a major hub for the automotive industry, with significant production and consumption of vehicles. Polyisobutene is widely used in tire manufacturing and automotive lubricants, contributing to the growth of the market.

Leading Market Players: -

Lubrizol Corporation

BASF

TPC Group

Lanxess AG

Reliance Industries

SIBUR

Exxon Mobil

INEOS

Daelim

DXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global polyisobutene market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

