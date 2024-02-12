Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

12 February 2024 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Timo Vättö

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vättö, Timo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aktia Bank plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 51863/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1987 Unit price: 8.98 EUR

(2): Volume: 963 Unit price: 8.97 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3)

Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 8.97646 EUR

